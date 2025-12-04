UK government-owned energy company's first strategic plan sets GBP 15 billion private finance target and commits to support for more than 1,000 local and community energy generation projects.Solar and energy storage will be core technologies in Great British Energy's (GBE) investment strategy, according to the UK state-owned company's first strategic plan. GBE has committed to deliver at least 15 GW of clean energy generation and storage assets by 2030 and is aiming to mobilize GBP 15 billion of private finance in that time. The UK government's renewables investment vehicle is expected to ...

