Following reports of fraudulent solar inspections, Poland's energy regulator has issued an announcement clarifying who is authorized to conduct such assessments. Poland's energy regulator Urzad Regulacji Energetyki (URE) has released a statement following instances of fraudulent inspections of home solar installations. According to the warning, individuals claiming to be from the country's Transmission Grid Control Agency have been contacting households and businesses with solar installations, asking to inspect their solar systems and asking for data on inverters and meters. Media reports in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...