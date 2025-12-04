DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement 04-Dec-2025 / 11:37 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement DATE: December 04, 2025 Our bank signed a multi-currency sustainability syndicated term loan facility from international markets: USD 97.75 million and EUR 61 million with 367 days maturity; USD 157 million and EUR 28 million with 736 days maturity; USD 75 million with 1103 days maturity which in total makes around 433.4 million USD. Our syndicated loan deal consists of participants from 22 countries and 49 financial institutions. The total costs for the 367-day tranches are Sofr+1.50% p.a. and Euribor+1.25% p.a. respectively, Sofr+1.90% p.a. and Euribor+1.65% p.a. for the 736 days tranches, respectively and Sofr+2.15% p.a. for the 1103 days tranches. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 410382 EQS News ID: 2240544 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

