Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Einmalige Investmentchancen in den potenziellen Gamechanger der Krebsbehandlung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
04.12.25 | 08:07
2,720 Euro
-0,73 % -0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7203,02013:49
Dow Jones News
04.12.2025 13:09 Uhr
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement 
04-Dec-2025 / 11:37 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement 
 
DATE: December 04, 2025 

Our bank signed a multi-currency sustainability syndicated term loan facility from international markets: USD 97.75 
million and EUR 61 million with 367 days maturity; USD 157 million and EUR 28 million with 736 days maturity; USD 75 
million with 1103 days maturity which in total makes around 433.4 million USD. Our syndicated loan deal consists of 
participants from 22 countries and 49 financial institutions. The total costs for the 367-day tranches are Sofr+1.50% 
p.a. and Euribor+1.25% p.a. respectively, Sofr+1.90% p.a. and Euribor+1.65% p.a. for the 736 days tranches, 
respectively and Sofr+2.15% p.a.  for the 1103 days tranches. 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 

Yours sincerely, 
 
Garanti BBVA 
 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 410382 
EQS News ID:  2240544 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2240544&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2025 06:37 ET (11:37 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.