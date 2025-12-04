Smint.io, a leader in content experience platforms, is proud to announce a new OEM partnership with both Censhare and Marmind, founding partners of Entirely, the world's first open, AI-native marketing technology ecosystem. This collaboration merges Smint.io's content experience expertise with Censhare's 20 years of content leadership and Marminds Marketing Resource Management software.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251204917524/en/

Reinhard Holzner, CEO Smint.io

Launched in November 2025, Censhare and Marmind integrated Smint.io's advanced technology, enabling users to seamlessly create highly personalized, branded content experiences. With this new module, businesses can now design and manage bespoke portals tailored to their unique requirements, including Brand Portals, Media Download Portals, and Sales Enablement Applications.

This innovative module offers sophisticated branding tools and CMS capabilities, empowering companies to design custom portal applications, contextualize assets, and integrate effortlessly with various platforms through custom components. As a result, brands can curate engaging content experiences that resonate with audiences, both internally and externally.

Tobias Ackermann, CEO of Censhare:

"Smint.io adds powerful branded content experience portals to our ecosystem. This partnership boosts our clients' capability to combine creativity with the flexibility to integrate the various Censhare applications into a single, seamless frontend setting new standards for speed, scale, and personalization."

Reinhard Holzner, CEO of Smint.io

"Partnering with Censhare brings our content experience platform directly into an open, AI-orchestrated marketing ecosystem. Together, we're empowering brands to deliver personalized, contextual, and on-brand experiences faster and smarter."

Benefits for Customers and Both Partners

For customers, this partnership delivers a unified solution that bridges the gap between content creation and personalized delivery. For Smint.io, Censhare and Marmind, it represents a strategic alignment to serve global enterprises with scalable, future-proof technology.

About Censhare

Censhare provides a Universal Content Management Platform to centralize and automate content so that it can be marketed on any channel and in any language.

For more information, visit https://www.censhare.com

About Marmind

Marmind is a leading international vendor of Marketing Resource Management software designed to help global brands optimize resources and increase ROI.

For more information, visit https://www.marmind.com/

About Entirely

Entirely is the world's first truly open ecosystem for marketing technology: personalized, compliant, and composable at scale. Backed by DuMont and founded by Censhare, Elaine, Facelift, and Marmind, it's built for the era of agentic marketing.

For more information, visit: www.entirely.com

About Smint.io

Smint.io is the creator of a pioneering content experience platform that activates content directly from its source, facilitating seamless collaboration between brands and their key business stakeholders. Smint.io is trusted by industry leaders such as Magna International, Mattel, Nipro, REWE Group, and Somfy.

For more information, visit www.smint.io

We look forward to your questions!

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251204917524/en/

Contacts:

Christina Holzner Chief Marketing Officer christina@smint.io