Southwire and Orange Charger Announce Strategic Partnership

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / Southwire Company LLC, North America's leading wire and cable manufacturer and an essential provider of power infrastructure, has announced a strategic investment in Orange Charger, the fastest-growing provider of reliable, right-sized EV charging and emerging energy management solutions built specifically for multifamily housing.

By combining Southwire's extensive expertise in power distribution and installation solutions with Orange's purpose-built charging platform, the companies will jointly develop streamlined installation packages and material bundles that reduce complexity and lower total deployment costs for multifamily owners.

The collaboration will accelerate deployments nationwide and make it easier for properties to adopt reliable, right-sized EV charging without unnecessary infrastructure upgrades.

"This partnership brings more than capital; it brings a true strategic ally," said Neil Joseph, CEO of Orange Charger. "Southwire's scale and expertise will help us streamline installations, reduce deployment costs through integrated material packages and accelerate joint product development that will continue to simplify charging for multifamily owners and EV drivers. With Southwire also joining as a board observer, we're gaining a partner aligned and committed to our long-term strategy. We're excited to continue expanding access to reliable and affordable EV charging across communities nationwide."

"Southwire is committed to supporting innovative technologies that advance electrification and grid modernization," said Corky Whipple, Southwire's VP of Engineered Solutions. "Orange Charger's focus on scalable, cost-effective EV charging for multifamily properties aligns with our mission to power a more sustainable future."

Orange is solving one of the most persistent barriers in EV adoption: affordable, dependable home charging for renters. The company's hardware and software platform delivers smart, right-sized charging that can reduce installation costs by up to 70%, while giving property owners and residents a simple, reliable charging experience with no ongoing software or networking fees.

Powered by OrangeNet, the company's proprietary mesh network and edge-compute platform, Orange delivers 98%+ successful charge sessions, even in challenging environments like underground garages without relying on managed Wi-Fi or LTE extenders. This same platform establishes the foundation for Orange's next generation of energy products designed to help properties participate in the broader energy economy and unlock new revenue streams.

Together, Southwire and Orange Charger are building the infrastructure needed to deliver affordable, reliable EV charging and future-ready energy solutions to communities everywhere.

