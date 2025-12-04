Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is pleased to announce that registration is now open for PDAC 2026, taking place March 1-4, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto. The world's leading gathering for mineral exploration and mining will once again unite industry leaders, investors, governments, students and Indigenous communities for four days of deals, ideas and discovery.





"PDAC 2026 is where conversations, connections and capital converge at a scale you won't find anywhere else," said PDAC President Karen Rees. "It's a unique opportunity to meet directly with company leaders, government officials, policymakers and investors, to strike new deals and move projects forward. Just as importantly, it's a place to advance respectful and mutually beneficial partnerships with Indigenous communities and other local partners. From students and early-career professionals to senior executives, everyone who attends PDAC 2026 can gain insight, build relationships and help shape the direction of our industry."

What to expect at PDAC 2026

World-class scale and reach:

PDAC 2026 builds on the momentum of recent years, following a 2025 Convention that welcomed more than 27,000 attendees from over 130 countries and 91 government exhibitors. Its global scale and strong government-to-industry presence make it the most influential event for the mineral exploration and mining community.

Exhibits:

Bigger than ever in 2026, PDAC will feature more than 1,300 exhibitors across the Trade Show, Investors Exchange, and an expanded Trade Show North. Attendees can explore show floors packed with projects, equipment, technology, services, and country and regional displays that showcase the latest developments and opportunities across the sector.

Investment opportunities:

PDAC 2026 is a must-attend event for investors. Connect at the Investors Exchange, evaluate projects and meet management teams. See results first-hand in Core Shack, hear company updates through Corporate Presentations for Investors (CPI), and gain market insight at the Investment Leaders Forum.

Programming:

Hundreds of presenters will deliver cutting-edge content through panels, technical sessions, short courses, and keynote presentations. Programming spans Indigenous partnerships, sustainability, capital markets and financing, and advances in geoscience and exploration techniques, as well as the convention's flagship keynote themes: commodities, mining industry outlook, technology and innovation, and discovery of the year.

Networking and events:

From daily meetups like Coffee Connections and the Lunch Social to flagship social events such as The Network: Gold Rush Gathering and the high-energy We Will Rock You Finale, PDAC 2026 offers countless ways to connect. Plus, the Awards Celebration & Nite Cap honours the 2026 PDAC Award recipients and brings the global industry together to recognize excellence and drive the sector forward.

Register now

Be part of PDAC 2026 in Toronto, March 1-4, 2026. Register and plan your experience today at pdac.ca/convention-2026.

About PDAC

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community, an industry that employs more than 724,000, and contributed $156 billion to Canada's GDP in 2024 (Natural Resources Canada, February 2025). Currently representing over 8,200 members around the world, PDAC's work centres on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector. PDAC 2026, our 94th annual convention, will take place in person in Toronto, Canada from March 1-4. Please visit pdac.ca for more information.

