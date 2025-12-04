Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research Virtual Conference on Monday, December 9, 2025 at 9:45 AM EST.

The Company's presentation will provide an overview of Appia's ongoing exploration activities, recent technical results, and forward strategy. Key discussion points will include:

Continued progress at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay and Carbonatitic Mineralization Property in Brazil.

and Carbonatitic Mineralization Property in Brazil. Update regarding the status of the Elliot Lake Uranium and Rare Earths Project.

Project. 2026 drilling and exploration programs at the Alces Lake Rare Earth Elements and Otherside Uranium Properties in Saskatchewan.

This presentation comes at a timely moment as Appia's partner, Ultra Rare Earth Inc., is advancing the PCH Project towards its next major milestones through the fully funded USD $6 million exploration program, and as Appia prepares for a renewed exploration push across its Canadian assets in 2026. Attendees can expect an in-depth look at several key developments that have the potential to shape the Company's growth over the coming year.

Investors, analysts, and interested stakeholders are invited to attend the live webinar.

Registration is now open at:

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1720500847749684570

A replay of the presentation will be made available following the event on both the conference platform and Appia's website: https://appiareu.com/. Further technical details about Appia and its properties can be obtained by contacting Tom Drivas directly at (416) 876-3957 or tdrivas@appiareu.com.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds a 25% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project, which is 42,932.24 ha. in size and located within the state of Goiás in Brazil.

The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 194.4 million common shares outstanding, 206.8 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com.

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (X, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276855

SOURCE: Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.