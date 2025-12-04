AI-first software company, Ideagen is celebrating a new milestone following the release of the G2 Winter 2026 Reports, achieving its highest-ever quarterly performance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251204988376/en/

Ideagen achieves record breaking G2 results

With 85 badges and 25 number one rankings across key software categories, it marks another significant step in Ideagen's ongoing growth and its continued recognition for delivering trusted, high-performing solutions to regulated and high-compliance industries worldwide.

They were named number one in categories including:

Quality Management (QMS)

Regulatory Change Management

Inspection Management

Occupational Health and Safety

Environmental, Quality and Safety Management

Pharma and Biotech

They also secured 43 Leader badges across multiple product lines, reinforcing the company's long-term trajectory of excellence and strong customer advocacy.

The rankings span global regions, including Asia Pacific, Europe, EMEA and the United Kingdom, highlighting Ideagen's broad international impact.

Among the standout performers, Ideagen Quality Control continued its run of exceptional results with 17 badges, including numerous 'Leader' recognitions along with accolades such as Best Relationship, Easiest Doing Business With, Best Results, Best Usability and Most Implementable. This marks its sixth consecutive quarter as a Leader.

Ideagen Quality Management also delivered another strong quarter with 14 badges and an impressive 11th consecutive Leader ranking, underscoring its enduring commitment to customer success.

An Integrated Management Systems Leader using Ideagen Quality Management praised the solution, saying, "I like how seamless the interaction is between different software modules within the software package. It is easy to learn and to train with regards to usage. It has become an integral part of our integrated management system and has been implemented at every level of the business."

"This record-breaking performance in the G2 Winter 2026 Reports validates our strategic vision and reinforces the trust organizations place in Ideagen to help them navigate complex regulatory landscapes," said John Molamphy, Chief Technology Officer at Ideagen. "As industries face increasing compliance demands, our sustained leadership across multiple categories proves that we're not just meeting expectations but exceeding them. We're investing heavily in AI and next-generation technologies to further enhance our solutions and deliver even greater value to our customers. We're incredibly grateful to every customer who took the time to share their experience on G2. Their voices strengthen our resolve to keep innovating and delivering solutions that empower organizations to work with confidence and clarity."

Explore the highlights of our G2 Winter 2026 badge wins:

Ideagen Audit Analytics

Five High Performer badges in Financial Research including the Grid Report, Enterprise Grid Report, Europe Regional Grid Report, EMEA Regional Grid Report and Small-Business Grid Report

Best Meets Requirements in the Usability Index for Financial Research

Ideagen Collaboration Portal

Two High Performer badges in Cloud Content Collaboration across the Grid Report and Mid-Market Grid Report

Best Est. ROI in the Enterprise Results Index for Cloud Content Collaboration

Easiest Admin in the Enterprise Usability Index for Cloud Content Collaboration

Easiest Setup and Fastest Implementation in the Enterprise Implementation Index for Cloud Content Collaboration

Easiest Setup in the Mid-Market Implementation Index for Cloud Content Collaboration

Easiest Doing Business With in the Enterprise Relationship Index for Cloud Content Collaboration

Ideagen EHS

Three Leader badges in Environmental Health and Safety across the Grid Report, Mid-Market Grid Report and Enterprise Grid Report

High Performer in the Grid Report for Inspection Management

Ideagen Healthcare Guardian

High Performer in the Grid Report for Healthcare Risk Management

Ideagen Internal Audit

Highest User Adoption in the Enterprise Implementation Index for Audit Management

Ideagen Machine Safety

13 badge wins in Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) and nine number one rankings. This includes five Leader badges across the Grid Report, Small-Business Grid Report, Mid-Market Grid Report, Momentum Grid Report and Enterprise Grid Report. In addition, recognized for Best Relationship in the Relationship Index and Mid-Market Relationship Index, Best Results in the Results Index and Mid-Market Results Index, Best Usability in the Usability Index, and Most Implementable in the Implementation Index and Mid-Market Implementation Index

Leader in the Grid Report for Environmental, Quality and Safety Management

High Performer in the Grid Report for Construction Management

High Performer in the Asia Pacific Regional Grid Report for Occupational Health and Safety

Ideagen Mail Manager

High Performer in the ANZ Regional Grid Report for Email Management

Ideagen Please Review

Leader and ranked number one in the Momentum Grid Report for Pharma and Biotech

Leader in the Grid Report for Pharma and Biotech

Ideagen Policy Logic

Leader and ranked number one in the Momentum Grid Report for Regulatory Change Management

Leader and ranked number one in the Asia Pacific Regional Grid Report for Regulatory Change Management

Leader and ranked number one in the Mid-Market Grid Report for Regulatory Change Management

Leader in the Grid Report for Regulatory Change Management

High Performer in the Mid-Market Grid Report for Healthcare Compliance

Ideagen Procedure Management

Four Leader badges in Corporate Learning Management Systems across the Grid Report, Asia Pacific Regional Grid Report, Australia Regional Grid Report and the ANZ Regional Grid Report

Ideagen Quality Control

14 badge wins and five number one rankings in Inspection Management. This includes two Leader badges in the Mid-Market Grid Report and Grid Report. In addition, recognized for Best Usability and Best Meets Requirements in the Mid-Market Usability Index, Best Results in the Results Index and Mid-Market Results Index, Best Est. ROI in the Results Index and Small-Business Results Index, Best Relationship and Easiest Doing Business With in the Mid-Market Relationship Index, and Most Implementable in the Implementation Index and Mid-Market Implementation Index

Three badge wins in Environmental, Quality and Safety Management, including being a Leader in the Grid Report and ranking number one in the Implementation Index and Results Index

Ideagen Quality Management

Nine Leader badges in Quality Management (QMS) and five number one rankings across the Mid-Market Europe Regional Grid Report, Mid-Market EMEA Regional Grid Report, United Kingdom Regional Grid Report, EMEA Regional Grid Report and the Europe Regional Grid Report.

Two Leader badges in Medical QMS in the Europe Regional Grid Report and EMEA Regional Grid Report

Leader in Environmental, Quality and Safety Management in the Grid Report

Leader in the Enterprise Grid Report for Quality Management (QMS)

Leader in the Small-Business Grid Report for Quality Management (QMS)

Leader in the Mid-Market Grid Report for Quality Management (QMS)

High Performer in the Asia Regional Grid Report for Quality Management (QMS)

Ideagen Risk Management

Leader in the Europe Regional Grid Report for Enterprise Risk Management (ERM)

Ideagen Workplace Training

Six Leader badges in Ethics and Compliance Learning across the Europe Regional Grid Report, United Kingdom Regional Grid Report, Small-Business Grid Report, Mid-Market EMEA Regional Grid Report, EMEA Regional Grid Report and the Mid-Market Europe Regional Grid Report

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251204988376/en/

Contacts:

Rebecca Watson

Rebecca.watson@ideagen.com

+44 (0)7899 755636