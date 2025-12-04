BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 04

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at close of business on 3 December 2025 were:

1,375.72p Capital only and including debt at par value

1,440.77p Capital only and including debt at fair value

1,400.64p Including current year income and debt at par value XD

1,465.69p Including current year income and debt at fair value XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 10,000 Ordinary shares on 28th November 2025, the Company has 39,907,792 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 10,085,731 shares held in Treasury.

