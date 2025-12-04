Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.: Jericho Energy Ventures Announces 20 MW Grid Power and Accelerated Grid Interconnection for Oklahoma AI Data Center Campus

New 345 kV transmission access and updated grid rules enable rapid site expansion, with scalable infrastructure ready to support multi-GWs of future data center power generation





TULSA, OK / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (TSXV:JEV)(OTCID:JROOF)(FRA:JLM) ("Jericho", "JEV" or the "Company"), an energy innovation company positioned at the nexus of energy and AI infrastructure, is pleased to announce a significant advancement in immediate power accessibility at its inaugural AI Data Center Campus (the "AI Campus") in Noble County, Oklahoma, a key asset within JEV's 41,000-acre energy portfolio. Recent regulatory updates by the grid operator, Southwest Power Pool ("SPP"), have accelerated the interconnection process for new generation resources.

In addition, a newly constructed 345 kV transmission line traversing Jericho's AI Campus site positions it for expedited grid interconnection and enhanced access to reliable power -- delivering 20 MW of immediately available capacity beginning in January 2026, supported by robust, scalable infrastructure with the potential to supply multiple gigawatts of combined grid power and natural-gas generation for build-to-suit data center development.

"Access to immediate, scalable power is the linchpin of successful data center development," said Brian Williamson, CEO of Jericho Energy Ventures. "With 20 megawatts available in early 2026 and SPP clearing a pathway to gigawatt-scale capacity, our AI Campus is now uniquely positioned to meet the surging energy demands of next-generation digital infrastructure."

JEV to Participate in AI Investor Webcast on December 4, 2025

Jericho also announces that its CEO, Brian Williamson, will join the panel for The AI Wave: Opportunities, Disruptions, and What Comes Next on Thursday, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. ET, hosted by InvestorTV. Interested attendees can register here: https://globalonemedia.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jKsJnslPQd2unBG6QWVDNQ#/registration

