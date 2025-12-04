Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - Sorrento Resources Ltd. (CSE: SRS ) (OTCQB: SRSLF) (the "Company" or "Sorrento") a Canadian exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Atlantic Canada, is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities on the Rodgers Cove Gold Project (the "Project") located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Highlights:

Rogers Cove

Four separate soil grids consisting of a total of 2,554 proposed soil sample locations are currently underway. Grids are designed to infill historic soil anomalies.

Drill Permits have been submitted and are currently pending.

A >60-line kilometer ground magnetics survey is currently planned to be completed before the end of 2025 over areas to be drill tested.

Drilling to commence in early 2026





Figure 1. Proposed soil sampling program currently underway on the Rodgers Cove Gold Project. Historical soil values are also plotted.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9602/276845_eaff0375a4620b06_002full.jpg







Figure 2. Proposed ground magnetics grid on the Rodgers Cove Gold Project. Historical soil values are also plotted.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9602/276845_eaff0375a4620b06_003full.jpg

About the Rodgers Cove Project

The Rodgers Cove Project is located in Gander Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador near the town of Rodgers Cove and less than 50km north of Gander, a town with a skilled workforce and an international airport. The property is located in a strategic position, as it is on tidewater and is accessible via forest access roads. There is also a nearby transmission line.

It has four mineral licenses totaling 2,475 hectares (99 claims) in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt (CNGB) an area known for hosting multiple gold discoveries along major deformation zones. Located within the Exploits Subzone, along the Appleton and JBP Faults, key structural corridors associated with major gold systems.

Limited exploration has been undertaken on the property. It has never seen a diamond drill and very limited geophysical methods have been completed. The most recent exploration, a limited trenching program, yielded very encouraging results (115.6 g/t Au over 1m), that were never followed up on.







Figure 3. Location of the Rodgers Cove Property with respect to notable companies as well as the Appleton Fault.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9602/276845_eaff0375a4620b06_004full.jpg

Management Commentary

Alex Bugden, P. Geo., Director and Qualified Person of Sorrento Resources Ltd., commented, "We are very excited to announce the commencement of exploration activities on the Rodgers Cove Property. This will provide us with the data we need to define drill targets for early 2026. The project has immense potential with high grade gold, near surface, in a top tier jurisdiction, and never being drill tested."

Qualified Person

Alex Bugden, P. Geo., a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Sorrento Resources Ltd.

Sorrento is engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property assets in Canada. Sorrento's objective is to locate and develop economic precious and rare earth element, gold, and base metal properties of merit in including the Bottom Brook Project, Rodgers Cove Gold, and Harmsworth (VMS) project all located in Newfoundland.

