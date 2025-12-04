Two rigs active and a third mobilizing in early 2026 for a 50,000 m campaign designed to expand high-grade zones and test new regional structures

New shareholder video series will bring investors inside the hunt (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hcjxi92GphY) - teaser video released today

St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - Pirate Gold Corp. (TSXV: YARR) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Pirate Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has initiated a 50,000 metre diamond drilling program at its wholly owned Treasure Island Project in central Newfoundland. The Treasure Island Project covers over 80 km of strike along the Valentine Lake fault zone in Canada's newest gold district.

Highlights

Drilling has commenced at Treasure Island with two diamond drills on site and a third rig scheduled to mobilize in early 2026

and a scheduled to mobilize in early 2026 The program is expected to run throughout 2026

Initial focus of the drilling program will be on the expansion of known zones at high grade Moosehead zone with a primary focus on new regional discoveries throughout the district scale project

"We recognized early on in our assessment of Treasure Island that discoveries here are going to be made with the drill bit," said Greg Matheson, VP Exploration of Pirate Gold. "With the amalgamation of a number of prospects across a vast area of favourable geology we have a truly regional scale project on our hands with potential to host a number of mineral systems.

"Our team is rapidly moving targets through our exploration pipeline to the drilling stage and embarking on an ambitious drilling program will allow us to explore both the developed prospects and grass roots targets at a rapid pace."

New Video Series: Join the Hunt at Treasure Island

Pirate Gold is launching a new corporate video series, starting with a teaser video released today, designed to bring shareholders directly into the exploration process as it unfolds.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hcjxi92GphY

The series will walk investors through the real work behind discovery; how targets are generated, why structures along the Valentine Lake Fault Zone matter, what early drill core reveals, and how the team is advancing a truly regional-scale opportunity. The aim is to help investors clearly understand what we're doing, why it matters, and how each result builds the bigger picture.

The full series will feature:

On-site drilling updates and core reviews

Geological and structural walkthroughs

Prospect-level fieldwork and technical progress

Commentary from the exploration team on how each step refines the model

"Our exploration model at Treasure Island is built on scale. Scale of geology, scale of opportunity, and now scale of communication," said Denis Laviolette, Executive Chairman and CEO. "We want shareholders to feel like they're on the ground with us. This series brings them into the hunt, showing exactly how each hole, each structure, and each decision fits into the larger story we're chasing."

Viewers are encouraged to join the hunt by subscribing to the Pirate Gold YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@PirateGoldCorp

About Pirate Gold Corp.

Pirate Gold Corp. is led by an experienced management team and is the dominant explorer along the Valentine Lake Fault zone in Newfoundland, Canada's newest gold district. The Company's primary focus is its 100% owned district-scale Treasure Island Gold Project, along with a portfolio of gold projects, including the district-scale Fleur de Lys Project.

