Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade" or the "Company") reports that it has received the results from the recent reconnaissance program on the North Mitchell Property, located in the Golden Triangle region of northwestern British Columbia. The Property is contiguous to Seabridge Gold's KSM and Snowfield deposits and Newmont's Brucejack Mine, placing it at the epicenter of one of the world's largest concentrations of gold and copper resources.

Highlights of assays for random grab sampling on in-situ quartz stockwork zones and intensely sericite altered volcanic rocks include:

116.9 g/t Au, 161 g/t Ag, 3.01 % Pb and 5.6 % Zn.

5.73 g/t Au and 12.74 g/t Ag.

3.7559 g/t Au and 11.19 g/t Ag.

Note: The samples above were random in nature but do not necessarily represent the metal content in the located source. The Company feels that the high metal content is highly encouraging and further investigation is warranted.

Geological Context

The North Mitchell Property is underlain by Hazelton Group volcanic and intrusive rocks and cut by north-south trending structures interpreted to be splays of the Brucejack Fault. The presence of sphalerite- and galena-bearing quartz veins, iron-oxide alteration, and nearby porphyritic intrusives suggests the potential for an epithermal Au-Ag system with a porphyry source - similar to systems that host nearby Iron Cap and Brucejack deposits.

The following maps show the location and geology of the property relative to adjoining properties.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/276877_dbace274a4c6b83c_001full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/276877_dbace274a4c6b83c_002full.jpg

Disclaimer: The above information has been obtained from available public sources and is being used for reference purposes only. There is no guarantee that the North Mitchell property hosts any mineralization similar to the above deposits.

During the 2025 reconnaissance program, a total of 63 bedrock and float samples of mineralized rocks were collected across the entire claim. Values varied from <0.005 to 116.9 g/t Au, 0.01 to 161 g/t Ag, 2 ppm to 1.353 % Cu, 0.8 ppm to 3.01 % Pb and 3 ppm to 5.6 % Zn. The following table shows values > 1 g/t Au as follows:

Sample Number Gold g/t Silver g/t Copper % Lead % Zinc % TC-132 1.8828 8.47 0.01 0.06 0.64 TC-134 1.5091 5.78 0.0013 0.008 0.01 A25-336 116.9 161 0.07 3.01 5.6 A25-337 1.1422 6.68 0.005 0.03 0.04 A25-363 5.7329 12.74 0.0033 0.114 0.007 A25-367 3.7559 11.19 0.016 0.101 0.29

All samples listed above were random grabs from bedrock sources in the area of reported rush samples released in an October 15 2025 press release. Samples were from a zone of quartz stockwork located in the vicinity of 427168E, 6267078N with all within 50 m of the GPS reading. Width of the stockwork has not been determined.

Photo showing the site of sample A25-367 in an area of intense sericite alteration.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/276877_dbace274a4c6b83c_003full.jpg

Another photo showing gossanous outcrops in the fore ground on the North Mitchell property.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/276877_dbace274a4c6b83c_004full.jpg

Expanded Exploration Program

Based on the positive results obtained in the 2025 reconnaissance program, the 2026 field program will be expanded to carry out the following:

Saw-cuts across quartz-sulphide bearing zones to determine mineralization width. Short Shaw drill holes to check the gold-silver tenor of any mineralized zones.

Diamond drilling upon receipt of permits and conditions allow.

President's Comment

"The 2025 reconnaissance program was highly successful in identifying a prospective target area at the North Mitchell property. The presence of all the surrounding mineral deposits in conjunction with the Company results on the property indicates a huge potential," said Ed Kruchkowski, President of Decade Resources. "We are eager continue exploration in 2026."

Cautionary Statement

Sampling results reported herein are selective in nature and may not represent the true grade or extent of mineralization on the Property. Comparisons to adjacent deposits are provided for geological context only and may not indicate that similar mineralization occurs on the North Mitchell Property. Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred resources are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves.

All samples were prepared at MSA Labs' preparation laboratory in Terrace, B.C., and assayed at MSA Labs' geochemical laboratory in Langley, B.C. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption (AA) spectrometry finish. Samples over 25 parts per million gold were fire assayed with gravimetric finish. All samples were analyzed by four-acid digestion with multielement ICP-MS, with silver and base metal overlimits being reanalyzed by emission spectrometry. MSA Labs' quality system complies with the requirements for the international standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the company.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ed Kruchkowski, P.Geo., a Qualified Person for the Company as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

