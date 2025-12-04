The Worldcom Public Relations Group (Worldcom), the leading global partnership of independent public relations firms, announced today that it has voted a new Paris based firm into its global partnership: SEITOSEI•ACTIFIN, Paris, France.

"We are thrilled to add SEITOSEI•ACTIFIN to the Worldcom Partnership, expanding our presence in France while deepening our IR/Finance/Shareholder capabilities in EMEA and globally," said Caroline Prince, (Yucatan, Paris, France) and Worldcom's EMEA Region Chair. "SEITOSEI•ACTIFIN's recognized expertise brings real added value to Worldcom, its partners, and clients."

Founded in 2004 and based in Paris, SEITOSEI•ACTIFIN is a leading agency specializing in financial, shareholder, and corporate communications. Its comprehensive value proposition encompasses the creation, enhancement, and protection of financial, non-financial, and reputational assets; strategic support for key corporate events; and the engagement of investor, retail, employee shareholder, and influencer communities.

With the broadest range of services and solutions available in the Paris market, SEITOSEI•ACTIFIN provides effective answers to the financial corporate communication challenges faced by listed companies. Backed by a team of 40 professionals and a one-stop-shop approach combining strategic consulting and operational execution, the firm supports listed companies of all sizes from global market leaders to fast-growing small and mid-cap companies, as well as trade associations and players within the financial ecosystem.

Eric Eludut, Chairman and Founder of SEITOSEI•ACTIFIN, stated: "Joining the Worldcom PR Network marks a significant milestone for our firm. This partnership will strengthen our value proposition through collaboration with talented local partners in key economic regions, expand our capabilities, and accelerate our response to emerging business paradigms by leveraging the network's resources and insights."

Welcoming SEITOSEI•ACTIFIN to The Worldcom Public Relations Group marks the completion of a rigorous Worldcom partner recruitment and vetting process. It ensures the compatibility of the agency applying for partnership, along with their ability to meet the standards of trust and collaboration that have defined Worldcom since its founding in 1988. As the newest partners, these four agencies join a robust group of global partners who openly share knowledge and best practices, utilize the partnership to meet expanding client roles, and collaborate on new opportunities scaled to the local, regional, and global needs of any Worldcom partner, client or prospect.

About The Worldcom Public Relations Group

The Worldcom Public Relations Group is the world's leading partnership of independently owned public relations firms, with 110 offices employing some 2,000 across 45 countries and six continents. In total, Worldcom partners reported combined revenue of $350 million last year from 4,500 clients. Established in 1988, the group was formed so that the strongest, most capable independent firms could deliver immediate impact and sustained value through the intelligent use of communications wherever in the world a client needs support. Partners serve national, international, and multinational clients, while retaining the flexibility and client-service focus inherent in independent agencies. Through Worldcom, clients have on-demand access to in-depth communications expertise from professionals who understand the language, culture, and customs of the geographic areas in which they operate. Learn more about Worldcom at www.worldcomgroup.com or by calling 1-800-955-9675.

