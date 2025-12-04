Global customer community recognized for driving transformation and operational excellence in manufacturing

QAD Inc., the company transforming manufacturing and supply chains with intelligent, adaptive solutions, announced the winners of the 2025 QAD Redzone Champions of Change Awards, celebrated at the recent Champions of Manufacturing conferences in Brussels and Dallas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251204068483/en/

2025 QAD Redzone Champions of Change Award Winners

The QAD Redzone Champions of Change Awards honor manufacturers who are driving bold transformation across their operations. Winners are recognized for embracing innovation, accelerating outcomes, and setting new benchmarks for excellence in their industries.

"These manufacturers aren't just improving operations they are redefining what excellence looks like in our industry," said Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO of QAD Redzone. "The 2025 Champions of Change are proving that when you embrace innovation, move with urgency, and build a culture of outcomes, you don't just adapt to the future of manufacturing you lead it. Their achievements show what is possible when technology, people, and purpose converge."

2025 Champions of Change Award Winners

Bickford's - Bickford's modernized its operations by embracing real-time data access and paperless processes. Within the first year of implementing Redzone, the longstanding QAD ERP customer achieved a 50% uplift in productivity and significantly improved visibility across its operations. By connecting QAD ERP with other business systems through the QAD Integration Platform, Bickford's continues to strengthen data flow, efficiency and collaboration across its organization.

- Bickford's modernized its operations by embracing real-time data access and paperless processes. Within the first year of implementing Redzone, the longstanding QAD ERP customer achieved a 50% uplift in productivity and significantly improved visibility across its operations. By connecting QAD ERP with other business systems through the QAD Integration Platform, Bickford's continues to strengthen data flow, efficiency and collaboration across its organization. Convotherm (Welbilt Deutschland GmbH) - Convotherm modernized its sourcing operations to improve speed, visibility and supplier collaboration. By digitizing RFQs with QAD Supplier Relationship Management (SRM), the company accelerated processing by 90%, expanded supplier reach from 5 to 50, and achieved a 3.2x ROI in the first year. Convotherm now stands out as a leader in driving efficiency, compliance and innovation in supplier management.

- Convotherm modernized its sourcing operations to improve speed, visibility and supplier collaboration. By digitizing RFQs with QAD Supplier Relationship Management (SRM), the company accelerated processing by 90%, expanded supplier reach from 5 to 50, and achieved a 3.2x ROI in the first year. Convotherm now stands out as a leader in driving efficiency, compliance and innovation in supplier management. DSV - DSV, a global logistics leader, transformed its warehouse operations to keep pace with rapid growth and peak-season demand. By moving its Global Trade and Transportation Execution (GTTE) solution to QAD Cloud, the company achieved one-second carrier label response times and improved throughput and reliability. DSV is now extending this modernization to all warehouse operations in the world, setting a new pace for innovation in logistics.

- DSV, a global logistics leader, transformed its warehouse operations to keep pace with rapid growth and peak-season demand. By moving its Global Trade and Transportation Execution (GTTE) solution to QAD Cloud, the company achieved one-second carrier label response times and improved throughput and reliability. DSV is now extending this modernization to all warehouse operations in the world, setting a new pace for innovation in logistics. Hendrickson - Hendrickson modernized its accounts payable operations by introducing intelligent automation in partnership with QAD and Esker, streamlining invoice processing and reducing manual effort across five business units. At the same time, Hendrickson has actively collaborated with QAD on early AI-driven inventory optimization initiatives, contributing insights that help shape new solutions. This combination of execution and innovation reflects Hendrickson's commitment to efficiency today and digital transformation for the future.

- Hendrickson modernized its accounts payable operations by introducing intelligent automation in partnership with QAD and Esker, streamlining invoice processing and reducing manual effort across five business units. At the same time, Hendrickson has actively collaborated with QAD on early AI-driven inventory optimization initiatives, contributing insights that help shape new solutions. This combination of execution and innovation reflects Hendrickson's commitment to efficiency today and digital transformation for the future. Mueller Industries - Mueller Industries, guided by its CIO, modernized its IT and ERP landscape by replacing legacy systems and reducing reliance on specialized skills. The company improved process efficiency and equipped its workforce with intuitive, future-ready tools. With this transformation, Mueller Industries strengthened workforce adaptability and positioned the business for long-term competitiveness.

- Mueller Industries, guided by its CIO, modernized its IT and ERP landscape by replacing legacy systems and reducing reliance on specialized skills. The company improved process efficiency and equipped its workforce with intuitive, future-ready tools. With this transformation, Mueller Industries strengthened workforce adaptability and positioned the business for long-term competitiveness. Royal Sanders - Royal Sanders accelerated its growth strategy by rapidly integrating five acquisitions since 2021. The company started its journey by moving to the QAD Cloud, then rolled out QAD ERP to each new acquisition using standardized processes. By eliminating non-value-add activities and completing implementations in an average of just three months per entity, Royal Sanders delivered a measurable EBITDA impact focusing on operational efficiency. The company has become a model for speed-to-value, scalable growth and disciplined integration.

- Royal Sanders accelerated its growth strategy by rapidly integrating five acquisitions since 2021. The company started its journey by moving to the QAD Cloud, then rolled out QAD ERP to each new acquisition using standardized processes. By eliminating non-value-add activities and completing implementations in an average of just three months per entity, Royal Sanders delivered a measurable EBITDA impact focusing on operational efficiency. The company has become a model for speed-to-value, scalable growth and disciplined integration. Tenneco - Tenneco faced the challenge of modernizing complex, disconnected ERP systems across 11 manufacturing sites. To enable greater agility and visibility, the company is consolidating these systems into a single cloud-based QAD Adaptive platform. The initiative is improving scalability, reducing technical debt, and empowering faster, data-driven decision-making. Tenneco has set a new benchmark for speed-to-value and is now positioned for continuous innovation with QAD Adaptive.

- Tenneco faced the challenge of modernizing complex, disconnected ERP systems across 11 manufacturing sites. To enable greater agility and visibility, the company is consolidating these systems into a single cloud-based QAD Adaptive platform. The initiative is improving scalability, reducing technical debt, and empowering faster, data-driven decision-making. Tenneco has set a new benchmark for speed-to-value and is now positioned for continuous innovation with QAD Adaptive. Welbilt - Welbilt advanced its enterprise transformation through a phased modernization program across eight business units. By establishing a standardized, modern ERP foundation, the company improved efficiency and streamlined processes. Welbilt has created a scalable platform for continuous improvement, positioning the enterprise for sustained growth and innovation.

- Welbilt advanced its enterprise transformation through a phased modernization program across eight business units. By establishing a standardized, modern ERP foundation, the company improved efficiency and streamlined processes. Welbilt has created a scalable platform for continuous improvement, positioning the enterprise for sustained growth and innovation. Wesco- Wesco modernized its operations by replacing more than 500 customizations with user-friendly apps, APIs and embedded KPIs. These changes improved supplier on-time delivery, enhanced data-driven insights, and enabled secure access for external partners. Wesco has created a scalable, global-ready ERP environment that fuels innovation and supports advanced logistics.

About Champions of Manufacturing

At this year's Champions of Manufacturing events, QAD showcased a bold new era in ERP-one where Agentic AI meets speed, execution and outcomes. Across Brussels and Dallas, the events underscored the strength of the QAD customer community, bringing together industry leaders to explore real-world transformations and celebrate the companies that are setting the pace for the future of manufacturing. By unveiling QAD Adaptive powered by Agentic AI and honoring this year's Champions of Change Award winners, QAD highlighted how manufacturers are embracing innovation, empowering people, and leading transformation in a world that won't wait.

About QAD Redzone

QAD Redzone is redefining manufacturing and supply chains through its intelligent, adaptive platform that connects people, processes, and data into a single System of Action. With three core pillars Redzone (frontline empowerment), Adaptive Applications (the intelligent backbone), and Champion AI (Agentic AI for manufacturing) QAD helps manufacturers operate with Champion Pace, achieving measurable productivity, resilience, and growth in just 90 days. To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251204068483/en/

Contacts:

Caleb Finch

Public Relations

805-566-6100

publicrelations@qad.com

Beth Hespe

Analyst Relations

805-566-6100

industryanalyst@qad.com