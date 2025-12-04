Sudo Biosciences, ("Sudo"), a biopharmaceutical company committed to designing and developing best-in-class precision TYK2 (tyrosine kinase 2) inhibitors, today announced the appointment of Paul S. Bavier, J.D., as Chief Legal Officer.

Mr. Bavier brings more than two decades of legal and executive leadership experience in the biotechnology industry, with deep expertise spanning company formation, financings, mergers and acquisitions, compliance, and public market readiness.

Before joining Sudo, Mr. Bavier served as General Counsel, Secretary and Chief Administrative Officer at HilleVax, Inc., where he was a founding member of the leadership team and helped guide the company through its initial public offering and clinical development milestones. He previously served as General Counsel at VelosBio, Inc. (acquired by Merck Co.) and Avedro, Inc. (acquired by Glaukos Corporation), where he led corporate governance, compliance, and strategic initiatives. Earlier in his career, he served as General Counsel and Vice President of Corporate Development at Biodel, Inc. Mr. Bavier began his legal career at Ropes Gray LLP.

"Paul's deep experience across the biotech lifecycle-from company formation through IPO and acquisition-makes him an outstanding addition to Sudo's leadership team," said Scott Byrd, Chief Executive Officer of Sudo Biosciences. "His proven ability to integrate legal, strategic, and operational priorities will be instrumental as we continue advancing our programs and expanding globally."

"I am thrilled to join Sudo Biosciences during this exciting period of growth," said Mr. Bavier. "With its deeply seasoned team and innovative pipeline, Sudo offers an exceptional opportunity to truly advance care for patients who need it most."

Mr. Bavier earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan Law School and a Bachelor of Arts in International Politics and Economics from Middlebury College. He is admitted to the bar in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

About Sudo Biosciences

Sudo Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation TYK2 inhibitors to transform the treatment of immune-mediated diseases. Its pipeline includes a potential first- and best-in-class, once-daily oral, brain-penetrant candidate for multiple sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory conditions, as well as a topical candidate for dermatologic diseases. Based in Carmel, IN and London, U.K., Sudo is advancing novel medicines designed to improve patient lives. For more information, visit www.sudobio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251204207061/en/

Contacts:

Media

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

Kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.coom