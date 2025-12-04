New personalised learning platform aims to build confidence in healthcare professional (HCP) CGM knowledge, no matter their previous experience, and support high-quality diabetes care.

Designed with HCPs for HCPs.

Available as a mobile app to fit with busy HCP schedules.

Now available in five countries with further expansion planned across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), a global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for people with diabetes, today announced the launch of Dexcom Academy, a new personalised learning platform created with healthcare professionals (HCPs) and for healthcare professionals. The platform is now available in Belgium, Germany, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, and Spain with further EMEA country launches planned for 2026.

Dexcom Academy is a new personalised learning platform to strengthen confidence in CGM use and support consistent, high-quality diabetes care.

Guided directly by HCP insights, Dexcom Academy has been designed to strengthen confidence in CGM use and support consistent, high-quality diabetes care without adding to clinical burden. Available as both desktop learning and an intuitive mobile app, the platform allows HCPs to choose learning resources about CGM and diabetes most suitable for their needs through short, flexible, easy-to-digest modules that fit seamlessly into busy schedules.

Listening to HCPs and responding to real clinical needs

In shaping Dexcom Academy, Dexcom worked closely with HCPs across EMEA to understand what would genuinely support them in practice. Many reported that existing education options could feel overwhelming, too generic, or not tailored to their speciality or experience level. They also shared a desire for practical content that would enhance confidence during patient consultations.

This feedback aligns with insights from the Dexcom State of Type 2 Report, which found that 38% of surveyed HCPs across EMEA believed that ongoing education about the latest diabetes technology could help overcome the challenges they faced when caring for people with type 2 diabetes1. Dexcom Academy directly addresses this need, providing clear, accessible education that supports effective adoption of CGM for both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

Built with healthcare professionals, for healthcare professionals

Dr. Nora Ruhl, PhD, Professional and Patient Education Lead for Dexcom EMEA LATAM, said: "Healthcare professionals have told us loud and clear that they need education that is flexible, personalised, on-demand, relevant, and truly useful in practice. Dexcom Academy is designed to deliver exactly that, bite-sized, evidence-based training that strengthens confidence in CGM and supports the best possible care for people living with diabetes."

Speaking about Dexcom's approach, Maite Penalba, President of the Association for Diabetes Educators, Valencia, added: "Through Dexcom Academy, healthcare professionals can access training that offer us certification, that we can manage at our own pace, and that add value because they are based on real case studies.

"The courses not only facilitate an understanding of the [CGM] system's features but can also be practically applied in consultations with people with diabetes. Dexcom Academy is an opportunity for all professionals to continue learning and share best practices. Congratulations to Dexcom for the launch and thank you for this initiative."

A practical, flexible platform that supports confident CGM use

Dexcom Academy provides structured learning pathways suitable for different levels of experience, including practical case studies based on real clinical scenarios. The platform offers:

Training on Dexcom G7 and Dexcom ONE+ and the full Dexcom portfolio of software

Education beyond product with a broader range of clinical scenarios, evidence overviews and much more

with a broader range of clinical scenarios, evidence overviews and much more Personalised and customisable learning options with bite-sized resources and learning options designed for flexible, individual paced learning

and learning options designed for flexible, individual paced learning Certification courses to support professional development

to support professional development Practical, consultation-ready content that helps HCPs apply learning immediately

that helps HCPs apply learning immediately Educational resources to support patient understanding

to support patient understanding Opportunities to share best practice across the clinical community

By providing accessible, evidence-based education, Dexcom Academy helps equip HCPs with the clarity, confidence, and understanding needed to support consistent, high-quality CGM use across diverse patient populations.

A long-term commitment to supporting diabetes care

Dexcom Academy reflects Dexcom's ongoing investment in both product excellence and the education that underpins effective diabetes care. With more EMEA countries scheduled for launch in 2026, Dexcom continues to support healthcare systems with reliable, high-quality CGM training that evolves with clinical needs.

For more information search 'Dexcom Academy' and select your country's website.

1 Dexcom survey among healthcare professionals in Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and the UK. 2025 (n= 664)

About Dexcom

Dexcom empowers people to take control of health through innovative biosensing technology. Founded in 1999, Dexcom has pioneered and set the standard in glucose biosensing for more than 25 years. Its technology has transformed how people manage diabetes and track their glucose, helping them feel more in control and live more confidently.

Dexcom. Discover what you're made of. For more information, visit www.dexcom.com.

