ABI Research: Over Half of 3PL Providers to Invest in Predictive Maintenance and IoT Intelligence by 2025

ABI Research survey reveals how third-party logistics firms are prioritizing condition monitoring, AI-driven planning, and automation to stay competitive amid rising customer demands.

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Third-party logistics (3PL) providers are shifting their investment strategies to focus on intelligence beyond location data. According to a recent study of global supply chain leaders conducted by ABI Research, more than half (51.3%) of 3PL respondents plan to invest over $100,000 in IoT solutions for vehicle diagnostics and predictive maintenance.

"3PL providers are increasingly expected to deliver not just visibility, but actionable intelligence into the condition and performance of goods and assets," said Ryan Wiggin, Principal Analyst. "This is driving a wave of investment in technologies like digital twins, predictive maintenance, and advanced telematics, which can provide real-time insights and support proactive decision-making."

Beyond condition monitoring, the report highlights that 32.9% of 3PL providers plan to invest over $250,000 in supply chain and demand planning solutions, signaling a broader shift toward data-driven logistics. Meanwhile, 18.5% of respondents are committing similar levels of investment to machine vision technologies, reflecting a growing interest in AI-powered tools for safety, asset tracking, and operational efficiency. These trends underscore increasing pressure on 3PLs to differentiate themselves in a competitive market by offering smarter, more adaptive services.

"To remain competitive, 3PL providers must go beyond traditional logistics services and embrace modular, scalable automation and advanced IoT solutions," concluded Wiggin. "By partnering with system integrators that specialize in flexible deployments and investing in both IT and OT cybersecurity, 3PLs can meet rising customer demands for transparency, compliance, and responsiveness."

These findings are from ABI Research's Supply Chain Survey 2025: Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Providers report, part of the company's Freight Transportation research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

