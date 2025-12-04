CloudEagle AI: CloudEagle.ai Announces Integration with Netskope to Deliver Unified SaaS Security and Cost Optimization

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudEagle.ai, a leading SaaS management platform, today announced its integration with Netskope, delivering unified SaaS governance that combines comprehensive usage intelligence with real-time security assessment. This Integration addresses the critical challenge where security teams identify threats without context of usage, while FinOps & IT teams optimize costs without understanding security risks.

The CloudEagle.ai and Netskope integration brings:

Unified Security & Cost Intelligence - Real-time visibility combining usage analytics with security risk scores

Risk-Aware Optimization - Make informed decisions on high-cost applications with security context

Complete SaaS Discovery - Automated detection of all applications with comprehensive security scoring

Activity-Level Insights - Track detailed user behaviors beyond logins, including file access and sharing

Compliance Visibility - Access to certifications and standards from Netskope's Cloud Confidence Index

Single Platform Governance - Eliminate tool switching between security and IT platforms

With access to real-time risk scores derived from the Netskope Cloud Confidence Index (CCI), a database that evaluates more than 80,000 cloud applications on security, auditability, and business continuity, CloudEagle.ai users gain deeper visibility into app usage with detailed security insights.

"Traditional SaaS management creates dangerous blind spots between security and cost optimization," said Nidhi Jain, CEO of CloudEagle.ai. "Our integration with Netskope eliminates fragmented visibility, enabling organizations to reduce SaaS spend by 30% while enhancing security posture through smarter, safer decisions."

"Organizations need security intelligence that drives immediate action, not just monitoring," said Andy Horwitz, SVP, Global Partner Ecosystems at Netskope. "Together, CloudEagle.ai and Netskope help teams make governance decisions, and move from reactive threat response to proactive risk management while optimizing their SaaS investments."

Organizations can confidently optimize high-cost, low-risk applications while immediately flagging high-risk applications regardless of usage levels, resulting in measurable cost reduction without compromising security. For more information, visit https://www.cloudeagle.ai/netskope-integration

About CloudEagle.ai:

CloudEagle.ai is a leading AI-powered SaaS management and governance platform that helps IT, finance, security, and procurement teams manage, govern, and renew all SaaS apps from one place. If you want to govern and optimize your SaaS, visit https://www.cloudeagle.ai/

About Netskope

Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, addresses the needs of both security and networking teams by providing optimized access and real-time, context-based security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go.

