HONG KONG, Dec 4, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - On December 3, CaoCao Inc (CaoCao; 2643.HK) held a Robotaxi strategy update launch event in Hangzhou. CEO Gong Xin announced an enhanced Robotaxi roadmap, introduced the '100 Cities, 100 Billion in 10 Years' strategic vision, and unveiled the first future-oriented urban mobility hub, the 'Green Intelligent Mobility Hub'. Empowered by Geely's technology ecosystem, CaoCao is now accelerating the commercial deployment of Robotaxi services.The event took place at the world's first Green Intelligent Mobility Hub. An Conghui of Geely Holding Group said, 'CaoCao is not only Geely Holding Group's technology-driven mobility platform, but also our most important vehicle for exploring the future of mobility and enabling the commercial operation of Robotaxis. It is also at the forefront of validating cutting-edge technologies and demonstrating ecosystem-wide collaboration.'CaoCao's Three-Phase Robotaxi Strategy and the '100 Cities, 100 Billion in 10 Years' VisionAt the event, CaoCao presented its three-phase Robotaxi strategy in full for the first time. In the initial phase, the focus is on technology validation and small-scale pilot operations. In the current phase, the company will complete the transition from safety-driver-based operations to fully driverless operations, while piloting mixed operations involving both human-driven and driverless vehicles. In the future, CaoCao will deploy fully customized Robotaxi models to enable large-scale commercial operations worldwide.CaoCao also officially released its '100 Cities, 100 Billion in 10 Years' global strategic goal. Over the next decade, the company plans to establish five global operation centers, roll out Robotaxi services in 100 cities worldwide, and achieve a cumulative gross transaction value (GTV) of RMB 100 billion. This will be an important part of Geely Holding Group's globalization strategy built around smart mobility services.Gong Xin noted that in the Robotaxi 2.0 phase, CaoCao will further enhance its capabilities in large-scale automated fleet operations, launch the CaoCao Intelligent Mobility RAS platform, and fully implement a digital asset management system, thereby deeply integrating its operational strengths with smart cockpit and intelligent driving technologies to build a closed-loop system for fully driverless Robotaxi operations.The Green Intelligent Mobility Hub was also officially put into operation. According to Gong Xin, the first hub brings together automated battery swapping, self-cleaning, in-vehicle tidying, intelligent dispatching, and automated billing, and is designed with reserved eVTOL take-off and landing pads and charging interfaces, offering an early prototype of future urban mobility infrastructure. The Green Intelligent Mobility Hub is the tangible expression of Geely Holding Group's vision to 'lead the green and intelligent mobility ecosystem,' and CaoCao Inc. has developed a replicable standard for its construction. In the future, city-level hubs will provide seamless connections between Robotaxis and Aerofugia's eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft. These hubs will be backed by Geespace's low-Earth-orbit satellite network, which will deliver ubiquitous communications coverage and high-precision positioning data, helping to shape an integrated 'sky'ground'space' mobility blueprint.CaoCao will also explore more diversified revenue models and create new employment opportunities. As the Robotaxi business grows, the company may open vehicle purchase channels to drivers and form operational partnerships with them to jointly explore revenue opportunities. Going forward, expansion of the fleet and the continued build-out of Green Intelligent Mobility Hubs will create new types of roles, including positions in cloud-based remote assurance and asset management.Leveraging the Geely Technology Ecosystem to Build Core Robotaxi Competitiveness for CaoCao Inc.As one of the most closely watched areas in automotive intelligence, competition in the Robotaxi space has moved beyond single algorithms or hardware components and has become a system-level contest spanning intelligent custom vehicles, autonomous driving technologies, and smart operational platforms ' and this is precisely where Geely Holding Group's intelligent technology ecosystem has built a strong competitive moat.Backed by Geely's technology ecosystem, CaoCao has all the key elements needed for Robotaxi development and has established a unique integrated model that combines intelligent custom vehicles, autonomous driving technologies, and smart operations. This model is underpinned by Geely's strong capabilities in electric and intelligent vehicle R&D and manufacturing. It integrates cutting-edge technologies in computing power, algorithms, data, and systems integration, and is further reinforced by CaoCao's long-standing expertise in urban operations, asset management, user services, and the broader mobility ecosystem. Together, these strengths form a comprehensive closed-loop system for Robotaxi operations, enabling the coordinated optimization of safety, efficiency, and user experience.As Geely Holding Group's most important platform for the commercial operation of Robotaxis, CaoCao has spent the past decade cultivating the shared mobility market, accumulating vast volumes of trip data, developing mature dispatch algorithms, and building a nationwide service network, all of which provide a solid foundation for Robotaxi commercialization. In addition, by owning and operating the largest custom fleet of its kind in China, CaoCao has gained valuable experience in large-scale fleet operations and efficient asset management'expertise that is essential for the Robotaxi era.At the event, CaoCao and Afari Technology signed a strategic partnership agreement in the presence of CaoCao CEO Gong Xin and Afari Technology Chairman Yin Qi. Leveraging Geely Holding Group's powerful technology ecosystem, the two parties will deepen their collaboration in the Robotaxi sector and accelerate the large-scale adoption and commercial deployment of autonomous driving technologies.The launch and steady advancement of CaoCao's Robotaxi strategy provide a replicable operational model for the green and intelligent transformation of urban transportation. The company is taking concrete action to bring Robotaxis into everyday life and to unlock a broader commercial future for the Robotaxi business.