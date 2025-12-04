France's Genelios has developed an 8 kW modular solar canopy for motorhomes, offering manufactured-in-France construction, multiple installation options, and services that include design, monitoring, and maintenance for users across France, Belgium, Switzerland, and Luxembourg.From pv magazine France French startup Genelios has unveiled a solar canopy specifically designed for motorhomes. The GenPark Camp system integrates 16 solar panels with a total output of 8 kW. The modular design enables incorporation into larger structures and, according to the company, adapts to varied terrain using pile ...

