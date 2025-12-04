The EU's third hydrogen auction is open for applications until Feb. 19, 2026, alongside a pilot auction for decarbonizing industrial process heat. The 2025 edition of the Net-Zero Technologies call is also underway, accepting applications until Apr. 23, 2026. Together, the three funding streams have a budget of €5.2 billion ($6.07 billion).The European Commission has opened three new funding opportunities under the Innovation Fund. The three funding calls have a combined budget of €5.2 billion ($6.07 billion) in EU Emissions Trading System revenues. They include the third auction under the European ...

