Qlik will invest $1.5 billion in Europe over the next five years to help customers realize AI value while keeping their data under European control

Qlik, a global leader in data integration, data quality, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced they will be a launch partner for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, a new independent cloud for Europe which will launch in the State of Brandenburg, Germany by the end of 2025.

Qlik's data and analytics solutions will be available on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, giving European organizations governed analytics and AI with EU data residency and AWS-grade security, availability, and performance. This helps customers meet stringent EU requirements for operational autonomy and data residency.

"Launching our AI, data, and analytics portfolio on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud is a clear step for European organizations that want AI outcomes without giving up control of their data," said Mike Capone, CEO, Qlik. "Together with AWS's sovereign-by-design architecture, we give customers trusted AI solutions so they can move faster, meet EU requirements, and avoid lock-in, while we expand our European compliance portfolio, including BSI C5 in Germany and HDS in France."

The AWS European Sovereign Cloud will be a fully-featured, independently operated sovereign cloud backed by strong technical controls, sovereign assurances, and legal protections designed to meet the needs of European governments and enterprises. The AWS European Sovereign Cloud infrastructure will be entirely located within the EU and operated independently from existing Regions.

Only AWS employees, residing in the EU, will control day-to-day operations, including access to data centers, and technical support for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. As with existing AWS Regions, customers will have the control and assurance that AWS will not access or use customer data for any purpose without their agreement, as well as access to the strongest sovereignty controls among leading cloud providers.

As with Qlik Cloud today on AWS, customers retain control over access to their data in Qlik Cloud. For Qlik's European sovereign deployment on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, day-to-day Qlik Cloud operations, technical support, and customer service for these tenants will be handled by Qlik employees based in the EU. Qlik's customer-managed encryption key feature, which will also be available for its European sovereign deployment on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, gives customers additional options to align data access and key management with their internal policies and EU guidelines.

To reinforce EU member state sovereignty and regulated-industry assurance, Qlik is also building on its recently announced Qlik France Region, which launched on the AWS Europe (Paris) Region to support French data residency requirements. Qlik is strengthening its certifications and controls relevant to the European market, including BSI C5 in Germany by early 2026; controls aligned to NIS2 (EU), HDS (France), and ACN (Italy) in 2026; ISO/IEC 42001 (AI management systems) targeted for Q1 2026; and ISO 9001 quality management requirements in scope for the ACN pathway in late 2026.

Qlik's European sovereign deployment of Qlik Cloud on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud is planned to be available in 2026. To transition to the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, or to learn more about Qlik's global cloud regions at AWS re:Invent, please visit Qlik booth #1727 or visit qlik.com/regions.

About Qlik

Qlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio provides advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML, data integration, and analytics. Our AI/ML tools, both practical and scalable, lead to better decisions, faster. We excel in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. As strategic partners, our platform-agnostic technology and expertise make our customers more competitive.

2025 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251204919004/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Keith Parker

keith.parker@qlik.com

512-367-2884