Tenon Medical, Inc.: Tenon Medical Announces Successful Completion of Initial Cases with New SImmetry+ SI Joint Fusion System

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) ("Tenon" or the "Company"), a company redefining care for patients suffering from sacro-pelvic disorders, today announced the completion of the first clinical procedures utilizing the Company's new SImmetry+ SI Joint Fusion System. Ali Araghi, DO, Orthopedic Spine Surgeon in Phoenix, Arizona, Brian Fiani, DO Board Certified Neurosurgeon in Tampa, FL., Kraig Kristof, MD, Orthopedic Spine Surgeon in Toledo, OH., and Sunil Panchal, MD Interventional Pain physician in Tampa, FL. were among the first physicians to successfully implant the SImmetry+ system in patients diagnosed with sacroiliac joint dysfunction.

The SImmetry+ SI Joint Fusion System is a next-generation, minimally invasive lateral access solution that incorporates well-established orthopedic fusion principles-including joint decortication, bone graft placement, and rigid fixation-with the goal of achieving a true biological fusion across the SI joint. The system features 3D-printed titanium implants engineered to effectively stabilize the SI Joint by incorporating a self-drilling, self-tapping, and self-harvesting design to streamline implantation and enhance bone preparation and fusion. The system is cleared for use with one to three implants, allowing physicians flexibility based on patient anatomy and pathology.

Initial physician use of SImmetry+ is currently underway through a controlled, early-access rollout with a select group of experienced SI fusion physicians as listed above. These early adopters will provide important procedural and clinical feedback on the implant design, technique, and instrumentation to support a broader commercial launch readiness. Additional alpha cases are currently being scheduled at multiple Centers of Excellence across the United States.

Clinical evidence supporting the SImmetry+ system includes 12-month outcomes from the EvoluSIon study, published in the International Journal of Spine Surgery. Among 250 treated patients, the procedure demonstrated a strong safety profile and resulted in meaningful reductions in pain and improvement in quality-of-life measures. Patients also experienced a 57.1% decrease in pre-operative opioid use and at 12 months, 68.7% of patients showed radiographic fusion of the SI joint confirmed by computed tomography (CT) and independently reviewed by a trained radiologist.

"The first successful clinical use of SImmetry+ represents another meaningful milestone in Tenon's mission to advance sacro-pelvic fusion options for physicians and their SI joint patients," said Steve Foster, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tenon Medical. "Ongoing feedback from our physician advisors guides us in refining every aspect of the system and workflow. These technologies only reach their full potential with world-class clinical insight, and we are deeply grateful for the expertise our advisors bring. SImmetry+ combines proven orthopedic fusion principles with modern implant and instrument design to support a true fusion approach. Early clinical feedback reinforces our belief that this next-generation technology can further accelerate adoption and strengthen our growing sacro-pelvic portfolio."

The SImmetry+ and Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System are the foundation of Tenon's growing portfolio of advanced technologies. Together, these platforms uniquely position the Company with multiple surgical approaches-lateral and inferior-posterior-both designed to be minimally invasive, enable authentic arthrodesis and supported by robust clinical evidence, including the published prospective Mainsail and EVoluSIon SI joint fusion studies. These differentiated technologies will enable physicians to customize treatment plans for their patients with an innovative portfolio that spans SI joint, spinal fusion, revision surgery and deformity adjuncts - each solution engineered to deliver fusion outcomes more reliably. This multi-platform, multi-approach strategy strengthens Tenon's competitive advantage in the expanding SI joint fusion market and underscores the Company's commitment to delivering proven, durable outcomes for physicians and patients

