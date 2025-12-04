Mongolia Growth Group Ltd.: Mongolia Growth Announces Closing of Office Sale Transaction

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (NEX:YAK.H, "MGG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of its office building in Rincón, Puerto Rico, to an entity owned and controlled by Harris Kupperman, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, for USD $1.45 million (the "Office Sale Transaction"), as previously announced on August 27, 2025. As a result of the closing of the Office Sale Transaction, the Company intends to wind down its Puerto Rican operations immediately.

The Company continues to advance its corporate reorganization and planned return of capital to shareholders and plans to provide an update in due course.

For further information, please contact:

Genevieve Walkden

Corporate Secretary & Chief Financial Officer

Email: gwalkden@mongoliagrowthgroup.com

Phone: (877) 644-1186

