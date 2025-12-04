HIZENERGY Announced Strategic Cooperation on C&I Energy Storage and Receive EUPD Top Innovation Award at Solar Solutions Düsseldorf 2025

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HIZENERGY, a leading innovator in energy storage, unveiled its latest C&I solutions at Solar Solutions Düsseldorf (3-4 December 2025). The company's booth drew strong professional interest, underscoring HIZENERGY's commitment to innovation and product excellence.

Significant Strategic Cooperation on C&I Energy Storage

On December 3rd, HIZENERGY signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Netherlands-based QuSolar Energy B.V. The partnership creates a long-term framework to jointly grow the C&I energy storage market across Europe, pairing HIZENERGY's storage technology with QuSolar's regional deployment and market access.

Award-Winning Innovation by EUPD Research

HIZENERGY's technological excellence was recognized by EUPD Research, a respected authority in photovoltaics and energy storage with more than 25 years of market expertise. At the exhibition, EUPD honored HIZENERGY with its "Top Innovation" award - an endorsement of the company's commitment to delivering high-performance, reliable and sustainable energy storage solutions for the European market.

Innovative C&I ESS Tailored to Market Needs

The EnerBox responds to the increasing European demand for distributed energy storage by integrating HIZENERGY 's proprietary PCS technology with a versatile, all-in-one design. Designed specifically for C&I applications, it facilitates peak shaving, frequency regulation, power trading, and PV+ESS+EV charger solutions. Its flexible and scalable architecture allows adaptation to various operational modes and scenarios. Additionally, the new EnerBox offers an exceptional energy density of up to 185kWh/m³ and is safeguarded by a proactive fire prevention system for optimal safety. This innovation emphasises HIZENERGY 's dedication to meeting evolving customer needs while ensuring superior product reliability.

A Platform for Future Collaboration

Solar Solutions Düsseldorf is a key industry event; HIZENERGY's award and participation underscore its European commitment and local partnership plans. The EnerBox holds certifications including VDE-AR-N 4110 and C10/11. "We look forward to working with installers, developers and investors to tailor our solutions to Europe's needs," said Penny Pan, Head of Europe, HIZENERGY.

About HIZENERGY

HIZENERGY specializes in providing energy storage system solutions for commercial and industrial applications, with Power Conversion Systems at its core. The company is committed to addressing the key challenges and needs associated with energy storage in these sectors. Embracing the mission of "Flexible Energy for All," HIZENERGY aims to deliver energy storage solutions that are efficient, intelligent, safe, and reliable for its commercial and industrial clients.

Website: www.hzess.com

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/hzess

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2838103/iMAGE1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hizenergy-announced-strategic-cooperation-on-ci-energy-storage-and-receive-eupd-top-innovation-award-at-solar-solutions-dusseldorf-2025-302633131.html