GridAI Technologies Corp. Announces Appointment of Marshall Chapin as Chief Executive Officer of wholly-owned operating subsidiary GridAI, Inc

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / GridAI Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:GRDX) ("GridAI" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Marshall Chapin as Chief Executive Officer of its energy-orchestration operating subsidiary developing next-generation grid and power-management software for hyperscale artificial-intelligence (AI) data-center campuses.

Chapin, who since March of 2025 has served as Chief Commercial Officer and Interim CEO of Amp X - a GridAI subsidiary and AI-driven grid-edge platform - brings over three decades of leadership experience across the energy-transition, grid-optimization, and distributed-energy sectors. His appointment underscores GridAI's commitment to deploying a world-class orchestration engine capable of managing the immense power and flexibility demands of the global AI data-center buildout.

"Marshall's proven ability to commercialize complex energy-software platforms and scale global go-to-market operations makes him the ideal leader for GridAI at this pivotal moment," said Jason Sawyer, Chief Executive Officer of parent, GridAI Technologies Corp. "With hyperscale AI campuses emerging as the defining infrastructure challenge of this decade, our power orchestration capabilities will be critical in helping hyperscalers deploy energy assets rapidly, profitably, and with enhanced reliability and resilience."

A Proven Record of Growth and Orchestration Leadership

Chapin began his career at the forefront of the cleantech revolution, joining EnerNOC as Head of Marketing nine months before its NASDAQ IPO in 2007. During his eight-year tenure, he led the company's largest sales organizations - including the New England, PJM, and Ontario teams - and launched its expansion into the UK market. He later directed all global sales-support functions, including Sales Operations, Solutions Engineering, and Utility Sales, helping grow EnerNOC from $26 million to $270 million in annual revenue before its acquisition by Enel.

He subsequently served as Chief Revenue Officer at SYSO Technologies, a market operator optimizing utility-scale renewable energy and BESS projects, and as Chief Customer Officer at Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ: EOSE) where he led all commercial functions including the sales, commercial operations, projects, and services divisions for the long-duration BESS manufacturer globally.

Most recently at Amp X, Chapin has overseen commercialization of the company's AI-driven grid-edge platform for its customers in the U.S. and Australia, while shaping the broader GridAI strategy for orchestrating power flows across traditional generation, renewables, storage, and backup generation assets.

Positioned for an Unprecedented Market Opportunity

The appointment comes as AI infrastructure investment accelerates globally. Analysts project that the AI-data-center market will surpass $1 trillion by 2030, driving historic demand for intelligent power orchestration solutions. Every new hyperscale campus - consuming hundreds of megawatts - requires advanced systems capable of optimizing dispatch across batteries, renewables, and flexible generation. GridAI's software platform is purpose-built to meet that challenge, integrating AI-driven forecasting, automated bidding, and dynamic load balancing to deliver the reliability, efficiency, and resiliency required by next-generation data infrastructure.

"AI data centers are reshaping the grid as profoundly as the internet transformed communications," said Chapin. "GridAI is uniquely positioned to help hyperscalers, utilities, and energy-asset owners orchestrate the massive amount of flexible power required for this transformation. I'm excited to build on this vision and lead GridAI through this extraordinary phase of growth."

Chapin has an MBA from Cornell University, and a BA from Kenyon College where he was an NCAA All-American and member of Kenyon's athletics Hall of Fame. He lives with his wife and two children in Norwell, MA.

About GridAI Technologies Corp

GridAI Technologies Corp is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq. The Company is a diversified technology and life sciences company advancing opportunities at the intersection of artificial intelligence and energy infrastructure following its acquisition of Grid AI, Inc. In addition to its GridAI operations, the Company (formerly Entero Therapeutics Inc.) continues to advance its late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical program focused on the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding strategic benefits of the acquisition, market opportunities, product capabilities, stockholder approval of the transaction, Nasdaq's approval of an initial listing application, if any, and future operating results. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Important factors include, among others, our business strategy; the risk that regulatory or third-party approvals are delayed or not obtained; integration challenges; market adoption; competitive dynamics; macroeconomic and energy-market conditions; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Investor & Media Contacts:

GridAI Technologies Corp

investors@enterothera.com

SOURCE: GridAI Technologies Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/gridai-technologies-corp.-announces-appointment-of-marshall-chapin-as-1114585