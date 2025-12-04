Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Einmalige Investmentchancen in den potenziellen Gamechanger der Krebsbehandlung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.12.2025 15:00 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + NYSE Hosts 102nd Annual Tree Lighting

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on December 4th

  • The NYSE hosts its 102nd annual tree lighting beginning at 3:30 PM ET today, featuring performances by Deborah Cox and Kelsie Watts, with Hank Azaria and NYSE President Lynn Martin lighting the 75-foot spruce around 6 PM ET.
  • Stocks are little changed this morning as the S&P 500 consolidates recent gains after rising in seven of the past eight sessions.
  • Rates are expected to be cut at the next Fed Meeting as markets see close to a 90% chance the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates next week.

Opening Bell
New America Acquisition Corp rings the Opening Bell

Closing Bell
The NYSE celebrates the 102nd annual tree lighting

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2838721/NYSE_Market_Update_Dec_4.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5656394/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--nyse-hosts-102nd-annual-tree-lighting-302633139.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.