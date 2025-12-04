Nueva Network Welcomes Jimena Aguilar to Its Exclusive Syndication, Affiliation & Sales Portfolio

Jimena Aguilar en Vivo adds 7 major markets through Latino Media Network

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / Nueva Network, the fastest growing and leading Spanish-language audio media company that is 100% Minority Owned and Operated, is proud to announce the addition of Jimena Aguilar, International Model, Influencer, Host & Presenter, Global Brand Spokesperson, Voice Talent, and Producer, to its exclusive syndication affiliation and sales roster.

With more than 13 years of broadcast and on-camera experience across Mexico, Europe, and the United States, Jimena Aguilar has established herself as one of the most recognized and respected communicators in Spanish Language media. Her career includes high-profile work as influencer, presenter, and the official voice of major global brands, including Premium Brands as Land Rover. Jimena has built a distinctive style; elegant, charismatic, intelligent, and deeply connected to her audience.

Her on-air program, "Jimena Aguilar en Vivo," is known for its clean, empowering content that uplifts women, inspires personal growth, and elevates core values. More than entertainment, Jimena delivers engagement: she retains audiences, drives conversions, and consistently boosts ratings in every market she enters.

"Jimena represents everything that is essential to the future of audio: credibility, authenticity, and connection," says José Villafane, Founder & CEO of Nueva Network. "Her voice is powerful, her audience loyalty is exceptional, and her influence is undeniable. We are thrilled to welcome her to our elite lineup of exclusive talent and offer our partners another premium, high-impact option to elevate their brand storytelling."

Jimena Aguilar is synonymous with professionalism and trust. Her presence strengthens station programming, elevates brand positioning, and offers affiliates a reliable, competitive asset in today's evolving media landscape.

"I am honored to join Nueva Network, a company leading in the market in audio and that has tremendous growth and I am excited for this next chapter in my career," said Jimena Aguilar. "Connecting with audiences has always been my passion, and partnering with a company that values quality, culture, and innovation make this opportunity truly special. I can't wait to bring fresh, empowering content to listeners across the country."

Jimena Aguilar en Vivo airs in over 50 US DMA's with 65% coverage of US Hispanic markets and through a recent ink agreement through Nueva Network its adding 7 Latino Media Network stations in LA, Miami, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, McCallen, and Fresno.

About Nueva Network

Nueva Network is Fastest-growing independent multi-platform audio media company with reach & scale offering end-to-end solutions to effectively target the US Hispanic market. Nueva Network is a 100% minority-owned, representing 600+ radio stations across the top 100 DMAs, reaching 97% of the U.S. Hispanic market. The company offers brands and agencies turnkey access to national radio, premium digital audio, podcasts, social content, and experiential programs that connect authentically with Latino audiences.

