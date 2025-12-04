German start-up SPH has installed its ThermBooster heat pump at Philip Morris International's Italian factory, producing high-temperature steam at 139 C. The system boosts energy efficiency, cuts gas use by up to 50%, and recovers 20-30% of water from exhaust.German heat pump start-up SPH has supplied one of its steam-producing heat pumps to tobacco giant Philip Morris International. The ThermBooster unit was installed at Philip Morris's factory in Bologna, Italy, by Dutch system integrator JOA Air Solutions. The system upgrades residual heat starting at 36 C through a two-stage compression ...

