Kraken, one of the world's longest-standing, most liquid, and most secure crypto platforms, today announced the public launch of Kraken VIP, an invitation-only program tailored for Ultra High Net Worth individuals, sophisticated traders and strategic capital allocators.

Originally developed in 2018 and refined through a private pilot, Kraken VIP brings together elevated client service and extraordinary experiences into one comprehensive program. After strong results across client engagement, retention, and long-term client value, Kraken is now opening its VIP program more broadly to the market.

Setting a New Benchmark for High-Value Service

Kraken VIP is designed for clients who value discretion, precision, and depth of relationship and who expect their platform to match the scale and seriousness of their capital. The program combines privacy-first design with meaningful, experience-led engagement to deliver a level of service rarely seen in the digital asset space. The offering includes:

Dedicated Relationship Management

Each member is paired with a specialist VIP Relationship Manager, backed by 24/7 support, direct multichannel access, and early insight into Kraken's full product ecosystem. VIPs also receive access to Kraken subject-matter experts spanning product, engineering, liquidity, custody and infrastructure, providing insight to power their trading experience.

Global Experiences

Through Kraken's partnerships and global networks, VIPs gain access to extraordinary experiences, spanning from Formula 1 and elite football, to private cultural events and intimate regional meet-ups not available to the general public. These experiences create high-value connections both with Kraken and the broader VIP community.

Access to a Private Network of Leaders

Kraken VIP connects members to a global circle of founders, allocators, family offices and long-tenured crypto natives. This private network enables the exchange of insights, the exploration of new opportunities and the formation of long-term relationships built on sophistication and aligned crypto conviction.

Early Product Access Influence

Members receive early access to new features, private beta invitations, and structured feedback sessions that allow VIPs to directly shape the products driving Kraken's ecosystem.

Premium Service Engagement Benefits

VIPs enjoy tailored onboarding, 1:1 strategic analyst sessions, milestone recognition, seasonal gifting, curated product tours, direct feedback channels, and bespoke "surprise and delight" moments designed to reinforce their importance to Kraken.

"Ultra high-net-worth clients don't come to us for speed alone they come to us because they expect a partner who matches their ambition and understands what true scale looks like. Kraken VIP was built for them. It offers unprecedented access, influence, and an elevated experience that doesn't exist anywhere else in the digital asset ecosystem," said Arjun Sethi, Kraken's Co-CEO. "Kraken VIP defines the future of premium crypto service."

Eligibility Participation

Membership to Kraken VIP is offered through:

Qualification based on ecosystem activity: $10M average balance on platform or $80M in annual trading volume,* application review for prospective members and select referrals



*Or equivalent use of Kraken products

Kraken VIP is now live and accepting interest from eligible private clients. To learn more or to be considered for the program, please visit: kraken.com/vip

Participation is by invitation or qualification and is capacity-limited. Benefits and eligibility are discretionary, may change without notice and vary by jurisdiction and partner availability. Certain benefits may be offered by third parties and are subject to partner/venue terms. Nothing herein constitutes investment advice.

About Kraken

Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the world's longest-standing and most secure crypto platforms globally. Kraken clients trade more than 500 digital assets, traditional assets such as U.S. futures and U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs, and 6 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF, and AUD. Trusted by millions of institutions, professional traders and consumers, Kraken is one of the fastest, most liquid and performant trading platforms available.

Kraken's suite of products and services includes the Kraken App, Kraken Pro, the Krak App, Kraken Institutional, Kraken's onchain offerings and the Ninja Trader retail trading platform. Across these offerings, clients can buy, sell, stake, earn rewards, send and receive assets, custody holdings, and access advanced trading, derivatives, and portfolio management tools.

Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust, and it was the first crypto platform to conduct Proof of Reserves. It complies with regulations and laws applicable to its business, while actively protecting client privacy and maintaining the highest security standards.

For more information about Kraken, please visit www.kraken.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251204058652/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Lauren Post

press@kraken.com