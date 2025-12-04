IRONSCALES Recognized for Vision and Execution for Email Security

IRONSCALES, the AI-powered email security leader protecting 17,000 global customers from advanced phishing attacks, today announced that they have been positioned by Gartner as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Email Security. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

"Being named a Visionary isn't just recognition-we believe it's validation that we're tackling the most advanced AI-driven threats head-on with innovative solutions that keep our customers protected and ahead of attackers," said Eyal Benishti, CEO and founder of IRONSCALES. "Generative AI is changing how we work-and how attackers operate. Deepfakes, real-time impersonation, social engineering that adapts faster than legacy tools can react-this is the new normal. That's why our platform doesn't just detect threats; it learns, adapts, and defends in real time. Because in a world moving this fast, static defenses are a liability."

IRONSCALES provides advanced threat detection against BEC and AI-generated phishing attacks-threats that often bypass legacy solutions. Trusted by over 17,000 customers, including 3,500 MSPs worldwide, and boasting a 4.7-star user rating* on Gartner Peer Insights, IRONSCALES innovative email security solution includes native phishing simulation testing and security awareness training, alongside behavior-based tools to counter social engineering threats. Driven by a commitment to customer satisfaction, market responsiveness, and continuous innovation, IRONSCALES continues to lead the ICES market with innovative product development and award-winning capabilities.

Gartner Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables enterprise decision-makers to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about IRONSCALES strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, at: https://secure.ironscales.com/gartner-magic-quadrant-email-security

1Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Email Security, Max Taggett, Nikul Patel, 1 December 2025

*Based on 204 reviews as of November 2025

About IRONSCALES

IRONSCALES is the leader in AI-powered email security protecting over 17,000 global organizations from advanced phishing threats. As the pioneer of adaptive AI, we detect and remediate attacks like business email compromise (BEC), account takeovers (ATO), and deepfake attacks that other solutions miss. By combining the power of AI and continuous human insights, we safeguard inboxes, unburden IT teams, and turn employees into a vital part of cyber defense across enterprises and managed service providers. IRONSCALES is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. To learn more, visit www.ironscales.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

