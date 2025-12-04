Famenity Co., Ltd., a research and development company specializing in functional ingredients for health supplements, said that its Brain Factor-7(BF-7)-a silk-peptide complex-is drawing attention among global brands seeking clinical-grade cognitive-support ingredients.

BF-7 is backed by over 12 independent human studies across the entire lifespan, from children and students to adults and seniors. Collectively, the findings confirm BF-7's benefits for memory, learning ability, cognitive performance, focus, and mental resilience, establishing BF-7as one of the most comprehensively validated natural cognitive-health ingredients available today. BF-7 is supported by multiple global regulatory recognitions, led first by its listing as a U.S. FDA New Dietary Ingredient (NDI). It is also licensed through Health Canada (NPN), acknowledged by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) in Korea as an Individually Recognized Functional Ingredient, and certified Halal, making it suitable for diverse international markets. As demand in North America and Europe shifts toward clean-label, non-stimulant nootropics with real clinical evidence, BF-7 stands out due to its unique derivation: a low-molecular-weight silk fibroin peptide complex refined through Famenity's proprietary enzymatic hydrolysis.

Recent interest has been further driven by BF-7's mechanistic profile. Research indicates that BF-7 strengthens neuronal network functioning, supports acetylcholine modulation, reduces oxidative stress, and helps protect neurons from environmental and psychological stressors-mechanistic advantages increasingly valued by supplement formulators and functional-beverage developers.

Finished products containing BF-7 are already distributed across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia, reflecting strong commercial acceptance and global scalability. Beyond BF-7, Famenity has built a broad portfolio of clinically grounded functional ingredients. These include MS-10, a patented botanical complex supporting women's menopausal comfort; MR-10, a men's vitality and performance formulation; GinsaMin, a U.S. FDA NDI-listed ginseng-derived compound; TamiSense (Live EGF), a premium bioactive solution utilizing live EGF for skin regeneration; YES-10, a mental-wellness ingredient targeting stress balance; and TEES-10, a dental and oral-health complex. This diverse ingredient platform-spanning cognitive health, women's and men's health, skin renewal, mental wellness, and oral care-highlights Famenity's position as a science-driven innovator in global functional material development. "With the global brain-health market rapidly expanding across all age groups, Famenity remains committed to delivering safe, validated, and industry-ready functional ingredients to international partners," the company stated.

