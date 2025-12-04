Technical Associates of Europe builds on 60+ years of training excellence

I-care Group, the global leader in predictive maintenance and reliability solutions, announces the launch of Technical Associates of Europe (TAE), a new independent and certifying training organization headquartered in Mons, Belgium. This strategic initiative strengthens I-care's global development and extends its professional training offerings in maintenance, reliability, lubrication and predictive-maintenance technologies.

Building on the heritage of Technical Associates of Charlotte (TAC) a U.S. training organization founded in 1961 and acquired by I-care Group in 2023 -Technical Associates of Europe represents a major expansion of I-care's training ecosystem.

"Technical Associates of Europe marks an important milestone in I-care's journey," said Fabrice Brion, CEO of I-care Group. "It reflects both the maturity of our organization and our ambition to continue growing, creating high-value jobs and sharing our know-how with industrial professionals across Europe."

For more than six decades, TAC has been recognized as one of the most reputable training institutions in vibration analysis and condition monitoring. Its proven educational methodology and alignment with international certification standards (ISO 18436-2) will now be available to professionals across Europe, including Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, the Nordics, and Central and Eastern Europe.

TAE will combine this legacy with I-care's extensive field expertise, advanced digital tools such as Wi-care wireless vibration sensors and the I-see AI platform, and the Group's deep experience in reliability engineering and predictive technologies.

"Technical Associates of Europe represents a new chapter in I-care's story," said Oliver Dengis, Director of Technical Associates of Europe. "Our goal is to combine I-care's practical experience with the proven teaching methods of Technical Associates of Charlotte to make maintenance and reliability education more accessible, recognized and impactful."

Technical Associates of Europe, headquartered in Mons, Belgium, will begin operations in December 2025. It will build on the proven methodologies of its U.S. counterpart while developing a tailored curriculum for the European market. The new organization will offer certifying programs in:

Predictive Maintenance (PdM)

Vibration Analysis

Reliability Engineering

Lubrication Management

This expansion strengthens I-care's global training ecosystem and reinforces its commitment to continuous learning, innovation, and industrial excellence.

About Technical Associates of Charlotte

Since 1961, Technical Associates of Charlotte has empowered engineers, analysts, and maintenance professionals with cutting-edge training in vibration analysis and reliability. Its ISO-compliant programs are crafted by leading experts and tailored to meet the evolving needs of industry. With a legacy of excellence and a commitment to client satisfaction, Technical Associates of Charlotte remains a trusted partner in industrial education.

Learn more at www.technicalassociates.net.

About I-care

I-care is a global leader in predictive maintenance, helping industries optimize reliability and performance. I-care monitors hundreds of thousands of machines with advanced technologies-including Wi-care vibration sensors and I-see, an AI-driven platform that integrates seamlessly with third-party solutions. Our ecosystem processes data from all PdM techniques, predicts asset failures months ahead and provides insights to optimize maintenance operations. Founded in 2004 in Belgium, I-care employs more than 1,000 professionals across 36 offices in 16 countries, serving clients in more than 55 nations. Recognized for innovation, the company has earned distinctions such as ADM's Supplier Award, the Factory Innovation Award at Hannover Messe and the Solutions Award at The Reliability Conference.

Learn more at www.icareweb.com.

