Nintex, the global leader in agentic business orchestration, today announced the appointment of Tad Finer as Chief Revenue Officer. Finer brings more than 20 years of experience leading revenue and sales strategy and operations for high-growth software and technology companies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251204903372/en/

Tad Finer, CRO, Nintex

Finer has held senior sales leadership roles across global technology organizations with a focus on cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms in both public company and private equity environments. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer of Prophix, where he led the company's go-to-market functions. Prior to Prophix, he held leadership roles at EagleView, Workiva, HyperGrid, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, and Software AG.

"Tad's experience leading and scaling sales teams is critical as Nintex continues to grow globally," said Stephen Elop, Acting CEO and Chairman of the Board at Nintex. "Tad's strategic acumen and ability to bring alignment across revenue teams will be critical as Nintex continues to deliver the power of agentic business orchestration to customers around the world."

Finer is a proven sales leader known for building scalable go-to-market engines, developing world-class sales teams, and applying a data-driven, customer-centric approach to predictable growth and market expansion.

He is an alumnus of the University of Idaho and The George Washington University School of Business.

About Nintex

Nintex, the possibility engine, helps organizations unlock the power of agentic business orchestration by combining process intelligence, workflow orchestration, low-code development, and agentic AI to build solutions designed for their unique business challenges. Today, more than 7,000 public and private sector organizations across more than 100 countries rely on Nintex and its global partner network to supercharge business process orchestration, create purpose-built solutions, and unlock the full potential of their people. Learn more at nintex.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251204903372/en/

Contacts:

Tommy Morgan, media@nintex.com