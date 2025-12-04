DXC Technology Company: DXC and Aptys Solutions Partner to Modernize Payments Connectivity for U.S. Financial Institutions

ASHBURN, Va., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, and Aptys Solutions, a provider of end-to-end payments solutions serving more than 5,500 U.S. financial institutions, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate payments modernization and simplify how financial institutions (FIs) connect to and manage payments services across networks and channels. The partnership will enable FIs to enhance efficiency, reduce operational risk, and improve customer and member experiences.

Aptys Solutions delivers a unified payments platform that supports ACH, wire, instant payments (FedNow and RTP ), image exchange, and digital channels, along with directory services, fraud controls, and funds management tools. Through this partnership, DXC will integrate Aptys' payments connectivity and orchestration capabilities with its banking transformation portfolio, enabling FIs to streamline payments processing, improve interoperability across systems, and reduce total cost of ownership.

Together, DXC and Aptys aim to democratize access to next-generation banking innovation. While Aptys' network of more than 5,500 community banks and credit unions represents a critical part of the U.S. financial ecosystem, these institutions often lack the same access to cutting-edge capabilities as the largest banks. Through this partnership, FIs of all sizes will now be able to tap into DXC's modernization and innovation stack-including embedded finance, digital assets, and AI-driven services-delivered seamlessly through Aptys' payments platform.

"FIs are seeking practical ways to modernize payments while managing cost, complexity, and risk," said Sandeep Bhanote, Global Head and General Manager of Financial Services at DXC. "By combining Aptys' modern payments infrastructure with DXC's deep expertise in core banking environments, we are helping financial institutions take a phased, pragmatic approach to modernization."

Aptys provides API-based connectivity for account verification, balance inquiry, directory services, payments initiation, and messaging. Today, many FIs support these services at cost while third parties access and resell the resulting data at significant margins. Together, DXC and Aptys will enable direct bank-to-bank processing and help institutions capture more of the value generated by their own payments infrastructure, reducing reliance on intermediary fintech layers and strengthening control and transparency across payments workflows.

"Aptys Solutions empowers thousands of financial institutions to deliver payment experiences that are faster, smarter, and more secure," said Naseer Nasim, Chief Executive Officer of Aptys Solutions. "Our partnership with DXC brings the scale, reliability, and operational strength required to help institutions modernize with confidence while keeping trust at the center of every payment relationship."

The initial phase of the partnership focuses on enabling core payments API transactions, with plans to build upon these foundational use cases to modernize traditional financial infrastructure and enhance the way institutions deliver services. Future phases will introduce new capabilities such as digital wallets, custody, and wealth management services.

About DXC Technology

DXC (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services, and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations - helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization, and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures, and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates. Learn more on dxc.com.

About Aptys Solutions

Aptys Solutions is a premier provider of end-to-end payments technology. Our unified platform powers ACH, wires, international wires, checks, and real-time payments through FedNow and RTP. More than 5,500 financial institutions trust Aptys to process billions of dollars in transactions each year. Driven by innovation and a client-centric mission, Aptys enables institutions to modernize their payment ecosystems, reduce complexity, unlock new revenue opportunities, and deliver more secure, efficient payment experiences. For more information, visit aptyssolutions.com.

