Antigravity A1, the World's First 8K 360 Drone, Now Available Globally

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Antigravity today announced the global commercial availability of the Antigravity A1, the world's first all-in-one 8K 360 drone[1] designed for immersive flight. Following its highly anticipated unveiling earlier this year, A1 is now shipping to consumers worldwide via Antigravity.tech and authorized retailers.

Incubated by Insta360 and third parties, Antigravity launches A1 to redefine the category by merging high-fidelity 8K 360 capture with intuitive motion control. By capturing every angle simultaneously, A1 eliminates the need to frame shots during flight, coining the phrase "fly first, frame later," allowing pilots to focus on enjoying the thrill of flight above all else.

"A1 takes the freedom of 360 capture and gives it wings," said Michael Shabun, Spokesman for Antigravity. "It's rare to see a team translate an idea into a completely new product category."

8K 360 Capture Made Simple

A1 uses a dual-lens, 1/1.28-inch sensor system capable of 8K30, 5.2K60, and 4K100 full-sphere recording. Each flight captures the surroundings in a single pass with no gimbal adjustments or blind spots. In editing, users can create smooth pans, controlled reframes, or effects like Tiny Planet and subject tracking.

Fly with Instinct, Not Joysticks

A1 introduces a new control paradigm designed to make flight feel intuitive and immersive. Instead of relying on traditional dual-stick inputs, A1 responds directly to natural hand movements, allowing the aircraft to follow the operator's intended line with precision.

The system centers on the Grip, a one-handed motion controller that translates movement into controlled, stable flight. FreeMotion Mode interprets these gestures in real time, enabling directional changes and complex maneuvers without conventional piloting techniques.

Paired with the Vision Goggles, this control model places operators inside the flight path. The goggles feature industry-leading Pancake optics and dual 1-inch Micro OLED displays that create a highly detailed visual field. This allows operators to maintain forward motion while freely shifting their viewpoint toward surrounding terrain or points of interest, delivering perspectives previously unattainable with standard FPV systems.

Share the Adventure with Sky Path

The new Sky Path system gives you ultimate control over your flight. It allows pilots to design, save, and automate complex flight routes. Once you've configured the perfect path, you can let A1 fly itself. This frees you to sit back and simply enjoy the journey without touching the controls, or focus purely on creative direction.

Lightweight, Safe, and Sustainable

Weighing just under 249g, the A1 is regulatory-friendly in many regions. It offers 25 minutes of flight time and a transmission range of up to 14km. Designed for longevity and responsibility, it features user-replaceable lenses and a payload detection system that prevents unsafe modifications or weaponization.

Global Recognition

Antigravity A1 launches with significant industry acclaim, having already secured the Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2025, TIME's Best Inventions 2025, the Good Design Award 2025, and the 'Best of Innovation' honor at the CES Innovation Awards 2026.

Pricing and Availability

Antigravity A1 is available for purchase starting December 4, 2025, at the Antigravity Store, Best Buy, and authorized retail partners globally.

About Antigravity

Antigravity is a consumer drone company reimagining how people experience flight. Incubated by Insta360 and third parties, Antigravity uses the latest 360 technology to build powerful drones that are immersive and easy for anyone to fly. The company is pioneering a new generation of aerial explorers and storytellers by making drone flight more expressive and inclusive. Built by a global team of engineers, designers, and creators, Antigravity released its first drone in late 2025.

[1] The term "world's first" refers to the fact that, as of July 28, 2025, Antigravity has announced the market's first 8K all-in-one 360 drone. It captures high-quality 360 video directly without the need for an external 360 camera attachment. The drone features a built-in 360 camera, supports real-time data transmission, and allows users to adjust shooting parameters on the fly.

