Sydbank A/S: Extraordinary general meeting at Sydbank - merger approved





Company Announcement No 60/2025



Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa, Denmark



Tel +45 74 37 37 37

Fax +45 74 37 35 36



Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

sydbank.dk



4 December 2025

Dear Sirs

Extraordinary general meeting at Sydbank - merger approved

Today Sydbank held an extraordinary general meeting during which the merger of Sydbank A/S, Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank and Vestjysk Bank A/S was considered in accordance with the agenda and the complete proposals.

The merger was approved by the general meeting in accordance with the joint merger plan and merger statement dated 29 October 2025. The merger is now conditional only on approval from the Danish FSA and registration with the Danish Business Authority.

The proposed amendments to the Articles of Association as a result of the merger were adopted by the general meeting.

The proposal to amend the remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2026 was also adopted by the general meeting.



The proposal by the Board of Directors to reduce the Bank's share capital by DKK 21,737,530 by cancelling 2,173,753 shares of DKK 10 each was approved. The resolution will involve an amendment to Article 2 (1) of the Articles of Association with effect from the completion of the capital reduction.

Yours sincerely

Sydbank A/S