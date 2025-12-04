Coppernico Metals Inc.: Coppernico Launches Large-Scale Geophysical Program at Sombrero

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coppernico Metals Inc. (TSX: COPR, OTCQB: CPPMF, FSE: 9I3) ("Coppernico" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that, through its wholly owned private Peruvian subsidiary, Sombrero Minerales SAC, it has commenced a large-scale UAV magnetic survey and a ground gravity survey across multiple targets at its Sombrero copper-gold skarn-porphyry Project in Peru (Figure 1). The surveys are designed to refine geological interpretations beneath cover, support drill-target definition, and better define the footprint of the broader Sombrero mineralized system.

Program Details:

Approximately 13,000 hectares (ha) UAV magnetic coverage (760 line-kilometres (km))

Approximately 7,000 ha first-ever ground gravity coverage

Integration with induced polarization (IP) and geological data for 3D model updates







Figure 1: Outline of 2025 planned magnetic and gravity survey areas across the Sombrero Project.

Ivan Bebek, Chair and CEO of Coppernico, commented, "We are actively advancing our surface exploration programs at our Sombrero Project in an effort to position the Company with an extensive drill ready pipeline of the large-scale high-grade copper-gold targets for our next phase of drilling.

These high-resolution datasets being collected from these geophysical programs, in conjunction with our previous surface work and drilling, will enhance our understanding of the current potential and help delineate additional key targets for our next phase of drilling.

Our 2026 goal at Sombrero is to expand our advanced high-grade copper-gold Fierrazo target and to test several new targets we have identified in a highly under explored prolific mining region in Peru. We also continue to prioritize and expand great partnerships with the local communities where we have been able to provide additional jobs with recent ongoing work programs."

The 2025-2026 Magnetic and Gravity Survey Program

The UAV magnetic survey plans to cover approximately 13,000 ha (130 square km), comprising nearly 760 line-km of new data. The program is planned to expand coverage northward and southward to include the Antapampa and Tipicancha target areas, which were not covered by previous magnetic surveys. Infill survey lines are to be flown over priority areas to provide greater resolution and enhance interpretation of magnetic and structural features associated with skarn and porphyry-style mineralization.

Field mapping and drilling completed over the past two years have demonstrated that magnetic data is critical to understanding the covered bedrock geology and mineralizing system at Sombrero. This new UAV magnetic survey aims to provide significantly higher-quality and higher-resolution magnetic data than the historical 2007 and 2018 programs and therefore will directly support geological modeling and drill targeting.

In parallel, the Company has also commenced a new ground gravity survey covering approximately 7,000 ha, the first-ever gravity dataset collected at Sombrero. Gravity data should map dense skarn horizons, intrusive centers, lithologic contacts and structural corridors, complementing the magnetic and existing IP data. Drilling to date has confirmed strong density contrasts between major rock types and mineralized zones, highlighting the gravity method's potential to improve target definition and depth modelling.

Deep Sounding EIRL, a Peruvian company specializing in geophysical surveys, has been contracted to complete the program, which is expected to take several months.

The integration of modern geophysical methods in the upcoming program is expected to provide a clearer picture of the Sombrero mineralized system's overall continuity and enable data-driven targeting to enhance discovery potential. Results from the geophysical surveys will be processed and interpreted over the coming months, with key findings to guide Phase 2 drill targeting.

Tim Kingsley, VP Exploration, commented, "These surveys will meaningfully advance our understanding of the covered portions of the large mineral system at Sombrero. By combining magnetic, gravity, and IP datasets, we aim to identify coincident anomalies that may highlight zones of mineralization and refine our 3D geologic model across the district."

Technical Disclosure and Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Tim Kingsley, M.Sc., CPG, Coppernico's VP of Exploration, who is a "Qualified Person" (as defined in NI 43-101).

About Coppernico

Coppernico is a mineral exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through diligent project evaluation and exploration, in pursuit of the discovery of large-scale high-grade copper-gold deposits in the Americas. The Company's management and technical teams have a successful track record of raising capital, discovery and the monetization of exploration successes. The Company's objective is to become a leading advanced copper and gold explorer, and through its wholly owned private Peruvian subsidiary Sombrero Minerales S.A.C., is currently focused on the Ccascabamba (previously referred to as Sombrero Main) and Nioc target areas within the Sombrero Project in Peru, its flagship project, while regularly reviewing additional premium projects to consider for acquisition.

The Sombrero Project is a land package of approximately 56,400 hectares (564 square kilometres) located in the north-western margins of the world-renowned Andahuaylas-Yauri trend in Peru. It consists of a number of prospective exploration targets characterized by copper-gold skarn and porphyry systems and precious metal epithermal systems. The Company's NI 43-101 technical report, with an effective date of April 17, 2024, and as filed on SEDAR+ on May 23, 2024, focuses on the Ccascabamba and Nioc target areas of the Sombrero Project.

Coppernico Metals Inc. is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "COPR", trades on the OTCQB Venture Market under symbol "CPPMF" and is quoted over the counter by certain dealers in the Unofficial Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "9I3". More information about Coppernico can be found on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

