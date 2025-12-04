Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.: Pliant Therapeutics Announces Interim Data from PLN-101095 in Patients with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor-Refractory Advanced Solid Tumors

One complete response and three partial responses observed in heavily pretreated ICI-secondary refractory patients in high dose cohorts

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX) today announced interim data from its Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trial evaluating PLN-101095, in combination with pembrolizumab, in patients with immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI)-refractory advanced or metastatic solid tumors. PLN-101095 is an oral, small molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß8 and avß1. It is the fourth clinical-stage drug candidate to be generated from Pliant's integrin-based drug development platform.

In a heavily pretreated patient population with advanced and/or metastatic solid tumors refractory to ICIs, PLN-101095 demonstrated anti-tumor activity in combination with pembrolizumab. Across the three highest dose cohorts, there were four responders consisting of one confirmed complete response (CR) and three partial responses (PR) (two confirmed, one unconfirmed) out of the 10 secondary ICI refractory patients. Clinical responses were observed in patients with cholangiocarcinoma, melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The median time on treatment in these patients is 15 months, as of November 30th, 2025. Sixty percent of secondary refractory patients demonstrated stable disease or tumor reduction.

All responding patients showed large increases (4- to 13-fold vs. baseline) in plasma interferon gamma (IFN-?) after a 14-day run-in period of monotherapy with PLN-101095. No non-responders showed meaningful increases in IFN- ?. PLN-101095 was generally well tolerated across all doses tested with few discontinuations (n=2) due to adverse events. PLN-101095 demonstrated a dose-dependent pharmacokinetic profile.

Sixteen patients with nine different tumor types were enrolled in five cohorts. Patients were treated for 14 days with PLN-101095 monotherapy administered orally at doses of 250 mg twice a day (BID) (n=1), 500 mg BID (n=2), 1000 mg BID (n=6), 1000 mg three times a day (TID) (n=4) or 2000 mg BID (n=3), followed by the addition of pembrolizumab at 200 mg administered intravenously every three weeks. Scans were conducted at baseline, Day 14, Week 10, and every 8 weeks thereafter.





Figure 1. Percent Change from Baseline in Tumor Size by Week



"These first-in-human data suggest that this novel approach of selectively targeting avß8 and avß1 may hold promise for treating patients with advanced solid tumors resistant to checkpoint inhibitors," Manish Sharma, M.D. Co-Director of Clinical Research, START Midwest in Grand Rapids, Michigan. "These data support the further clinical investigation of this novel mechanism of action to meet the high unmet medical needs in anti-PD-1 resistant tumors."

Final data from this trial will be presented at an upcoming scientific conference.

Investigating full potential of integrin-based drug delivery

Utilizing tissue-specific integrin receptors, Pliant has developed a platform to deliver drug payloads including siRNAs to selective cell types. Current programs are focused on delivering siRNAs to skeletal muscle cells, adipocytes, and renal cells. We believe this platform potentially has broad applicability across multiple disease areas utilizing a variety of drug payloads.

PLN-101095 for the Treatment of Checkpoint Resistant Tumors

PLN-101095 is an oral small molecule inhibitor of integrins avß8 and avß1. It is currently being evaluated in an ongoing first-in human Phase 1 dose-escalation trial. The open-label trial (NCT06270706) is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and preliminary antitumor activity of PLN-101095 alone and in combination with the immunotherapy pembrolizumab. Activated transforming growth factor-ß (TGF-ß) has been shown to foster an immuno-suppressive tumor microenvironment (TME) that contributes to immune-checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) resistance and treatment failure in cancer.1 Blocking integrins avß8 and avß1 has been shown to prevent the activation of TGF-ß and is expected to stimulate immune activation by increasing immune cell infiltration into the tumor microenvironment.2,3 In preclinical studies, PLN-101095 demonstrated monotherapy activity in reduction of tumor volume and increased cluster of differentiation (CD)8+ T cell infiltration. In addition, PLN-101095 in combination with an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody (mAb) elicited a dose-dependent reduction in tumor volume and increased CD8+ T cell tumor infiltration in the tumor microenvironment compared with anti-PD-1 mAb therapy alone.4

