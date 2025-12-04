DeFi Development Corporation: DeFi Development Corp. Announces Strategic Partnership with Perena to Leverage USD Stablecoin Yield for SPS Growth

BOCA RATON, FL, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the "Company" or "DeFi Dev Corp."), the first US public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana ("SOL"), today announced a strategic partnership with Perena, a stablebank built to deliver high yield on stable assets on Solana. Through this partnership, DFDV will leverage its existing stablecoin reserves by minting Perena's USD STAR (USD*) stablecoin, capturing attractive yield while preserving capital stability.

By placing part of its stable reserves into USD*, DeFi Development Corp expects to generate stablecoin-native yield, currently around 15% APY, serving as a new revenue stream. Earnings from this stablecoin yield will be used to cover operational expenses, facilitate share buybacks, and acquire additional SOL. This structure is designed to accelerate growth in the Company's core metric, SOL Per Share (SPS), delivering long-term value to shareholders.



As part of the partnership, DeFi Development Corp. also plans to participate in Perena's points program, which rewards users based on their USD* holdings and platform activity. Points earned may provide access to potential future rewards.



"We are excited to partner with Perena and take advantage of their innovative stablecoin yield protocol," said Joseph Onorati, Chief Executive Officer of DeFi Development Corp. "This collaboration adds a new dimension to how we manage our treasury. It allows us to generate meaningful yield on our stable reserves, while staying focused on our core mission of growing SPS. In a fast-moving crypto market, this kind of diversified yield generation helps us stay resilient and capitalize on upside."



Perena is a decentralized financial protocol on Solana that offers USD*, a yield-bearing digital dollar. USD* is fully collateralized and earns yield from diversified, real sources such as delta-neutral strategies and secured borrow-lend market positions. Its value grows automatically, making it a simple, secure way to save on-chain. Through the integration, DFDV will continue to mint USD* using a portion of its stable reserves, thereby diversifying and boosting its yield on its stablecoin holdings.



For those interested in maximizing stablecoin yield, earning Perena points toward potential future rewards, and supporting DeFi Dev Corp's mission of accelerating SOL Per Share (SPS) growth, you can get started with Perena using our referral link: https://app.perena.org/?ref=YINGGB.



About DeFi Development Corp.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana's expanding application layer.

The Company is an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing data and software subscriptions, as well as value-add services, to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage.

The Company currently serves more than one million web users annually, including multifamily and commercial property owners and developers applying for billions of dollars of debt financing per year, professional service providers, and thousands of multifamily and commercial property lenders, including more than 10% of the banks in America, credit unions, real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), debt funds, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA multifamily lenders, commercial mortgage-backed securities ("CMBS") lenders, Small Business Administration ("SBA") lenders, and more. The Company's data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service ("SaaS").



About Perena

Perena is a decentralized financial protocol on Solana that offers USD STAR (USD), a yield-bearing digital dollar. USD is fully collateralized and earns yield from diversified, real sources such as delta-neutral strategies and secured borrow-lend market positions. Its value grows automatically, making it a simple, secure way to save on-chain. USD* is fully collateralized by a diversified portfolio of yield-generating assets and positions, including: Delta-neutral hedged positions on centralized and decentralized exchanges (e.g., BTC, ETH, SOL) Secured borrow-lend market positions involving on-chain stablecoins Stablecoins, such as USDC and USDT Perena actively manages asset allocation and diversifies across multiple strategies to reduce single points of failure and optimize for sustainable, consistent yield performance. Built on Solana's high-performance blockchain, Perena is creating a liquid, yield-bearing digital dollar that anyone can access with a sustainable, risk-managed approach. Looking ahead, Perena is on a mission to build a full suite of on-chain stablebanking products to expand and optimize access to real yield across crypto and traditional finance. In turn, we aim to deliver a delightful, sustainable financial experience for anyone to transact, save, and invest on-chain.



Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including concerning the size and timing of the offering; the acceptance to list the Series C Preferred Stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; the anticipated use of any proceeds from the offering; and the terms of the securities being offered. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control, including market risks, trends and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law-



Investor Contact:

ir@defidevcorp.com



Media Contact:

press@defidevcorp.com

