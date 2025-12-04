Odysight.ai Inc.: Odysight.ai Announces Successful Proof-of-concept In The Global Mine Truck Segment Conducted With A Major International Automotive Oem

OMER, Israel, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odysight.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: ODYS), a leader in AI-powered visual sensing and Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solutions, announces the successful completion of a Proof of Concept (POC) project in the global mine truck segment conducted with a major international automotive OEM.

As part of the evaluation, Odysight.ai's solution was installed on an 8x4 heavy-duty mine truck chassis. The system was fully integrated into the vehicle's structural framework to enable continuous monitoring for cracks, hydraulic oil leaks, and other early-stage mechanical anomalies in harsh operational conditions. The POC was conducted at an active mining site in South America, over several months, during which the platform captured and analyzed real-world visual data in continuous operation.

The POC successfully demonstrated the system's ability to deliver high-accuracy, real-time detection of structural and mechanical anomalies, underscoring its potential to support a shift toward predictive, data-driven maintenance workflows in heavy-industrial trucking fleets. Such capabilities can help fleet operators reduce unplanned downtime of both fleets and mines, improve safety, and extend the lifecycle of mission-critical assets.

Yehu Ofer, CEO of Odysight.ai, commented: "This achievement marks an important step in Odysight.ai's expansion into the heavy-duty vehicle and industrial sectors. Collaborating with a leading global OEM in such a demanding operational environment, underscores both the versatility and the potential impact of our visual-AI maintenance technologies. We are excited to advance into the next phase of evaluation together with the major international automotive OEM."

This POC strengthens Odysight.ai's growing presence in the automotive and industrial segments, complementing the company's other activities in the aerospace and Industry 4.0 segments. By combining miniature visual sensors with advanced AI analytics, Odysight.ai continues to deliver intelligent, efficient, and safety-driven monitoring solutions across mission-critical domains.

