Riot Platforms, Inc.: Riot Announces November 2025 Production and Operations Updates

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) ("Riot" or "the Company"), a Bitcoin-driven industry leader in the development of large-scale data centers and bitcoin mining applications, announces unaudited production and operations updates for November 2025.

Bitcoin Production and Operations Updates for November 2025 Comparison (%) Metric November 20251 October 20251 November 20241 Month/Month Year/Year Bitcoin Produced 428

437 495 -2% -14% Average Bitcoin Produced per Day 14.3

14.1 16.5 1- -14% Bitcoin Held 2 19,3683

19,324 11,425 0- 70- Bitcoin Sold 383

400 - -4% N/A Bitcoin Sales - Net Proceeds $37.0 million $46.0 million - -20% N/A Average Net Price per Bitcoin Sold - 96,560

$114,970 N/A -16% N/A Deployed Hash Rate - Total 2 36.6 E+H/s 36.6 E+H/s 30.8 E+H/s 0- 19- Avg. Operating Hash Rate - Total 4 34.6 E+H/s 33.2 E+H/s 25.8 E+H/s 4- 34- Power Credits 5 $1.0 million $1.1 million $0.9 million -8% 18- Demand Response Credits 6 $1.3 million $1.0 million $0.4 million 22- 191- Total Power Credits $2.3 million $2.1 million $1.3 million 6- 76- All-in Power Cost - Total 7 4.0c/kWh 4.0c/kWh 3.8c/kWh 0- 3- Fleet Efficiency 2 20.5 J/TH 20.5 J/TH 22.3 J/TH 0- -8%

Unaudited, estimated. As of month-end. Includes 3,977 in restricted bitcoin. Average over the month. Estimated power curtailment credits. Estimated credits received from participation in ERCOT and MISO demand response programs. Estimated. Inclusive of all transmission and distribution charges, fees, adders, and taxes. Net of Total Power Credits.





About Riot Platforms, Inc.

Riot's (NASDAQ: RIOT) vision is to be the world's most trusted platform for powering and building digital infrastructure.

Riot's mission is to empower the future of digital infrastructure by positively impacting the sectors, networks, and communities that we touch. We believe that the combination of an innovative spirit and strong community partnership allows the Company to achieve best-in-class execution and create successful outcomes.

Riot is a Bitcoin-driven industry leader in the development of large-scale data centers and bitcoin mining applications. The Company's vertically integrated strategy spans Bitcoin mining, engineering, and the development of large-scale data center projects designed to support the growing demand for high-density computing. Riot currently operates Bitcoin mining facilities in central Texas and Kentucky, with engineering and fabrication capabilities in Denver and Houston. The Company is now expanding into data center development, strengthening its position as a foundational builder in the digital economy.

