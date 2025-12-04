Super League Enterprise: Super League CEO Matt Edelman Highlights Recent Milestones and Market Opportunities in Newly Released Interview

In a newly released interview, CEO Matt Edelman outlines Super League's growth strategy, revenue opportunities, and vision for scaling shareholder value.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) (the "Company"), a leader in playable media trusted by global brands to reach and activate gaming audiences through playable ads and gamified content, today announced the release of a new interview featuring Chief Executive Officer Matt Edelman. In the discussion, Edelman provides insight into the Company's growth trajectory, highlights the resilience shown by the SLE team throughout 2025, and outlines strategic initiatives designed to scale Super League's market presence and enhance shareholder value. The interview underscores management's commitment to transparency and its focus on delivering sustainable long-term performance.

Reviewing the progress made throughout 2025, Edelman underscored the team's tireless efforts and contributions, "The 2025 turnaround took a lot of hard work from the team, and frankly, was the most difficult undertaking I've ever faced in my career. Thankfully, we were able to align all the various interests and take care of multiple corporate challenges, culminating in a $20 million financing led by a strategic investor named Evo Fund. They are terrific partners. The SLE team is now in an exciting place and already executing at a higher level. We all feel like we are moving toward something and have an opportunity to create transformative value. That speaks to what we want to accomplish in 2026."

When discussing the Super League formula for success, Edelman shared some eye-opening statistics, "We conducted our own research into what defines "play" on a global scale. Video games represent the largest segment, but then you add professional and community sports, board games, escape rooms, amusement parks, gambling, and sports betting - all connected by the power of play. Together, these activities engage roughly 5 billion people worldwide, who spend approximately 8 billion hours a day, or 3 trillion hours annually, playing. For brands and Chief Marketing Officers, this is where audiences are the most engaged. They are not skipping your video ad or passively waiting for it to end. With SLE, they are fully connected, focused, and immersed. That is why we put brands in front of consumers across the most significant digital channels of play, weaving solutions together in measurable ways that give our clients the results they're seeking and inspire them to return for repeat business through Super League."

For the full interview, please visit: https://youtu.be/M0nmviZfh48

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is redefining how brands connect with consumers through the power of playable media. The company creates moments that matter by placing brands directly in the path of play through playable ads and gamified content across mobile, web, CTV, social, and the world's largest immersive gaming platforms. Powered by proprietary technologies, an award-winning development studio, and a vast network of native creators, Super League enables brands to stand out culturally, inspire loyalty, and drive measurable impact in today's attention-driven economy. For more information, visit superleague.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward Looking Statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, all statements regarding the private placement, including expected proceeds, Super League's ability to maintain compliance with the Listing Rules of the Nasdaq Capital Market, statements regarding expected operating results and financial performance (including the Company's commitment to and ability to achieve Adjusted EBITDA-positive results in Q4), strategic transactions and partnerships, and capital structure, liquidity, and financing activities. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry and markets in which the Company operates, management's current beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, all of which are subject to change.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to adequately utilize the funds received recent financings; the Company's ability to execute on cost reduction initiatives and strategic transactions; customer demand and adoption trends; the timing, outcome, and enforceability of any patent applications; the ability to successfully integrate new technologies and partnerships; platform, regulatory, macroeconomic and market conditions; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq Capital Market continued listing standards; access to, and the cost of, capital; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2025, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Relations Contact:

Shannon Devine/ Mark Schwalenberg

MZ North America

Main: 203-741-8811

SLE@mzgroup.us