MarketStar Named a Leader in the Everest Group B2B Sales Services PEAK Matrix 2025

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketStar, the pioneer and global leader in Sales-as-a-Service, announced it has been named a Leader in the Everest Group Business-to-Business (B2B) Sales Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025. MarketStar enters the benchmark at the top of the industry, standing alongside and outperforming many of the world's largest BPOs.

This recognition affirms MarketStar's nearly 40-year leadership in outsourced sales and its position as a Leader in market impact, vision, and capability. The company is built on a model that blends Actual Intelligence - the real-world experience of skilled sales professionals - with Artificial Intelligence that sharpens precision and speeds execution, creating one powerful engine for specialized sales performance.

"Being named a PEAK Leader is a powerful confirmation of MarketStars' leadership position in the sales outsourcing industry," said Keith Titus, President/CEO of MarketStar. "We were an early leader in this industry, and today we remain a leader. Global enterprises trust MarketStar because we deliver specialized, scalable, and outcome-driven sales performance. This recognition shows that we have a proven model that combines human expertise and AI innovation to accelerate growth. Our clients can have confidence in our ability to build sales acceleration solutions that deliver real and sustainable revenue growth."

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix is one of the world's most respected assessments of market impact, vision, and capability. MarketStar's Leader position underscores its strength in combining deep sales expertise, global delivery scale, and AI-powered intelligence to drive measurable growth for the world's leading technology and B2B enterprises.

"MarketStar has been recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's B2B Sales Services PEAK Matrix 2025 for the breadth of its service portfolio, investment in technology partnerships, and deep domain expertise," said Divya Baweja, Practice Director at Everest Group.

Across five decades, MarketStar has helped B2B companies grow by specializing in high-skill, high-scale sales programs. Our Sales-as-a-Service model brings together experienced sales teams, smart data, global reach, and modern AI tools. This combination delivers clear, measurable results across the full sales lifecycle, including direct sales, partner programs, and customer success. With trusted talent and a proven delivery platform, MarketStar consistently delivers the outcomes that leading technology and B2B brands rely on to grow.

"This PEAK Leader recognition comes down to knowing our craft, doing the work, and staying obsessed with what our customers need," said Paul Grant, COO of MarketStar. "Our clients want a partner they can trust to execute seamlessly, move fast, innovate with impact, and turn opportunities into real revenue. That's exactly what we do. Everest Group's acknowledgment confirms what our clients see every day: our model works, and it works at the highest level."

About MarketStar:

MarketStar helps leading B2B technology companies grow faster through Sales-as-a-Service, a people-led, AI-enabled model that fuses Actual Intelligence and Artificial Intelligence into a single engine for sales specialization. Grounded in deep experience and guided by human insight, we help clients scale revenue, expand market reach, and deliver measurable results across direct sales, partner networks, and customer success. Visit marketstar.com to learn more.

About Everest Group:

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

