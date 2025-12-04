Specificity Inc.: Specificity Delivers Wildly Successful First Month for the 3rd Largest Travel Website in Europe, Generating 38X IRR via Human-Verified, Bot-Free Targeting

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / Specificity (OTCID:SPTY) The 3rd largest travel website in all of Europe, generating more than $75M annually, partnered with Specificity to leverage the agency's cutting-edge ad tech and hybrid marketing expertise. The result was extraordinary campaign performance in just 28 days.

"Specificity's tech stack is seriously disruptive to the adtech and digital marketing industry," said Jason Wood, Founder of Specificity. "More and more case studies will be coming as we acquire new clients in our journey to scale this company. We're almost hesitant to publish them as they can be perceived as unbelievable. All the more reason enterprise-level brands need to reach out to us immediately. This case study demonstrates the powerful impact that clean, bot-free audience data can have on ROI and supports our belief that the biggest hurdle in this space is fraud delivered via bot traffic and errant data."

Wood continued, "Frankly, the debate is over. Learning to get good at platform algos has a severe limitation, and that limitation is the reliance on platform data. You cannot go along to get along with platforms designed to maximize their revenue first. These algos are not built to drive optimal brand performance. They are built to keep you spending with just enough return to retain you."

The first 28 days delivered

Conversions: 152

Average Conversion Value: $2,534

Revenue: $385,202

Ad Spend: $10,004

IrROAS: 38.5×

CTR: 0.78%

The campaign showcased the power of verified human targeting. It generated approximately 19.3k clicks from 2.48M impressions with $4.03 CPM, $0.52 CPC, and $65.82 CPL. Every dollar was optimized for revenue efficiency using Specificity's disciplined structure: Identify, Refine Data, Reach, Nurture, Convert, Optimize. Analytics informed decisions at each step.

A Marketing Campaign Manager for the travel brand shared their experience:

"Specificity is a great partner for organizations seeking precise, data-driven marketing solutions. Their hybrid model of agency expertise and advanced ad-tech enables them to reach real, intent-driven audiences while eliminating bot traffic to maximize ROI. They are highly responsive and proactive, and their data-led insights consistently elevate campaign creative, messaging, and results that exceeded expectations. I would confidently recommend Specificity to any business looking to build scalable, high-impact campaigns with measurable outcomes."

This case study reinforces Specificity's ability to deliver measurable, scalable results by pairing proprietary ad technology with agency intelligence. Specificity empowers enterprise brands to unlock revenue, efficiency, and verified human reach.

About Specificity

Specificity is a leading digital marketing agency specializing in hybrid ad tech solutions that eliminate bot traffic, reach verified audiences, and maximize ROI. By merging advanced technology with creative strategy and analytics, Specificity empowers brands to achieve predictable, scalable growth.

Media Contact:

Chris Gruening

Vice President, Client Services

chris@specificityinc.com

SOURCE: Specificity, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/specificity-delivers-wildly-successful-first-month-for-the-3rd-largest-travel-website-in-eur-1114646