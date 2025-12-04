Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (the "Company") announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement ("Private Placement") for gross proceeds of up to $1.12 million, by way of issue of up to 2,000,000 flow-through units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.56 per FT Unit, with each FT Unit consisting of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("FT Warrants"), with each whole FT Warrant exercisable at $0.65 to acquire one (non-flow-through) common share for up to 36 months.

The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units are intended be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses", such that they qualify as flow-through mining expenditures for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and can be renounced to the purchasers thereof.

The Private Placement is subject to customary closing conditions. The securities issued under this offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day. The Company may compensate persons who act as finders for the offering of 6% cash plus 6% finders fees in accordance with the rules of the CSE.

About Canamera Energy Metals Corp.

Canamera Energy Metals Corp. is a rare earth and critical metals exploration company building a portfolio of district-scale opportunities across the Americas. The Company's asset base includes the Mantle project in British Columbia, the Garrow rare earth elements project in Northern Ontario, the Schryburt Lake rare earth and niobium project in Ontario, the Iron Hills critical and rare earth project in Colorado, USA, and the Turvolândia and São Sepé rare earth element projects in Brazil. Across this portfolio, Canamera targets underexplored regions with strong geological signatures and supportive jurisdictions, applying geochemical, geophysical, and geological datasets to generate and advance high- conviction, first-mover exploration targets.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plans", "strategy", "opportunity", "positions" and similar expressions, or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the ability of the Company to complete the Private Placement as contemplated, or at all, and the Company's intended use of proceeds therefrom, as well as the Company's ability to advance its projects or to acquire new mineral properties. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: the Company's inability to complete the Private Placement as contemplated or at all; the use of proceeds therefrom being different than what is currently intended; the Company's inability to identify suitable staking targets; completion of satisfactory due diligence on potential projects; successful negotiation of acquisition terms; availability of financing; changes in commodity prices and market conditions for rare earth elements; regulatory or permitting delays; geopolitical developments affecting rare earth supply chains; and competition for rare earth properties in the United States. Additional risk factors can be found in the Company's public disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such statements, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

