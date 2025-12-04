Royalton Hotels & Resorts: The Royalton Vessence Concept Makes Its Debut in Cancun With an Adults-Oriented Mindful Culture-Inspired Experience

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, Dec. 04, 2025and the remarkable reception of its forward-thinking concept, Royalton Hotels & Resorts is ready to unveil its next chapter: Royalton Vessence Cancun. This adults-oriented resort will introduce a new expression of art, design, and sensory connection to the all-inclusive landscape. Scheduled to open in Fall Winter 2026, it represents the continued expansion of the Royalton Vessence Resorts brand and its growing momentum across the Caribbean.

Royalton Vessence is a next generation brand designed to reveal the true essence of each destination. Inspired by the Latin veritas essentia, the concept blends local culture with contemporary serenity through art, design, and sensory connection. Signature elements include digital detox spaces, late night swim areas, and life enriching activities such as cooking classes, wine pairings, and cultural immersions. The result is a calm modern environment where guests can slow down, reconnect, and experience a more thoughtful style of all-inclusive travel. As an adult-oriented concept, it becomes an ideal setting for families with older teens, groups of friends, couples, or travelers simply seeking a stay centered on presence, balance, and mindful living.

Located just 25 minutes from Cancun International Airport, the resort will offer 376 suites, half of them Presidential Suites within the Royalton Suites & Villasexclusive tier. These Presidential Suites feature a main bedroom plus a separate area equipped with two full size single Royalton signature DreamBed mattresses in a Murphy bed style, adding comfort and flexibility without compromising space. Guests may also connect a Presidential Suite with a Double Junior Suite, creating a guaranteed configuration that is unique in the market. This design sets a new standard for spacious and versatile accommodations in the all-inclusive segment.

"Royalton Vessence Cancun reflects our commitment to creating stays that are locally inspired and artfully designed, inviting guests to experience the true essence of a destination," said Jordi Pelfort, President of Royalton Hotels and Resorts. "Travelers today want more spacious, comfortable, and thoughtfully crafted accommodations, and this resort delivers that through calm modern design, sensory driven moments, and a deeper cultural connection. The strong reception of Royalton Vessence Barbados has reinforced the relevance of this new brand, and we are confident that Cancun will elevate it even further."

Beyond its accommodations, Royalton Vessence Cancun will cultivate an atmosphere of calm and creativity through its eight dining outlets, a coffee shop, and six bars, including a wine and spirits tasting room that celebrates the art of flavor. Each space will be thoughtfully designed to highlight the natural beauty and rhythm of the Mexican Caribbean, offering guests a culinary and social journey that encourages presence and connection by the sea.

Adding to its appeal, the resort will feature an exclusive rooftop that blends international cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and panoramic views in an atmosphere of effortless sophistication. From curated culinary stations to a serene poolside ambiance, the rooftop will capture the creative spirit of Cancun through personalized service and timeless design.

Signature concepts such as The Studio will further embody the essence of the brand. By day, The Studio hosts curated workshops in art, pottery, painting, and culinary expression. As night falls, it transforms into an intimate stage for live music sessions under the stars, where conversation and rhythm come together in a setting designed to awaken the senses.

Set along the stunning shores of the Mexican Caribbean, Royalton Vessence Cancun will combine refined comfort, contemporary aesthetics, and locally inspired touches that celebrate the destination's vibrant culture. As Royalton Hotels & Resorts celebrates its 15th anniversary, the debut of this resort forms part of the brand's ongoing evolution in Mexico, alongside transformative projects such as Royalton Riviera Cancun, underscoring a continued focus on innovation, design, and elevated guest experiences.

For more information, visit www.royaltonresorts.com

About Royalton Hotels & Resorts

Royalton Hotels & Resortsis a leading all-inclusive hospitality company with a curated portfolio of 24 resorts across seven of the Caribbean's most sought-after destinations, each offering a distinct and immersive signature experience. Its eight brands include the award-winning All-In Luxury Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family, known for elevated comfort and thoughtful service through signature features like All-In Connectivity and DreamBed. Royalton Hideawaydelivers an upscale adults-only escape designed around Togetherness, with exclusive dining and modern accommodations. Royalton Vessence Resortsintroduces The Art of Vacation through a wellness-forward approach to all-inclusive travel, centered on balance and mindful connection. Royalton CHIC Resortsinvites guests to Party Your Way with vibrant, adults-only getaways full of style and spontaneity, while Mystique by Royaltonoffers Miles from Ordinary boutique retreats that celebrate natural beauty, local culture, and laid-back sophistication. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negrilpresents a unique Au Naturel experience for guests 21 and over, with secluded beachfront luxury.

The portfolio also includes Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts by Royalton, where guests can Vacation Like A Star in entertainment-infused settings surrounded by iconic memorabilia, and Planet Hollywood Adult Scene by Royalton, where guests can Dodge the Paparazzi in glam, adults-only escapes defined by privacy and exclusivity.

To learn more about Royalton Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.royalton.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af9b960b-4aca-4992-a9dd-fef29d117417

For more information, please contact media@royalton.com