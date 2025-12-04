Lumia, Agentic AI Security Platform, Secures $18M Seed Round, Appoints Former NSA Director to Head the Advisory Board

Lumia is an agentic AI Security and Governance platform that gives enterprises visibility and control over employee use of AI and autonomous agents. Lumia lets organizations adopt AI safely with seamless, network-level guardrails.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / Lumia, an AI Security and Governance platform helping enterprises safely adopt AI and autonomous agents, today announced an $18 million seed round led by Team8 with support from New Era. As part of the announcement, the company is appointing Admiral Michael Rogers, former Director of the NSA and Commander of U.S. Cyber Command, to its Advisory Board.

Enterprise adoption of AI agents is accelerating rapidly. A recent Gartner report forecasts that 40% of enterprise applications will embed task-specific AI agents over the next year, up from less than 5% in 2025. These agents already draft contracts, analyze sensitive data, schedule meetings, and trigger automated actions-often outside traditional IT controls. This shift introduces new challenges around oversight, accountability, and safety.

Lumia closes this governance gap by deeply understanding context, content, intent, and action across every AI interaction, whether it's a human employee using an AI tool or an autonomous agent acting on their behalf. The platform continuously evaluates AI exposure risks, enforces dynamic policies, and provides full visibility and control into what agents do, under which permissions, and across which systems. With support for thousands of AI applications and an architecture that integrates at the network gateways, Lumia delivers infrastructure-native, agentless governance with no endpoint modifications required.

"Autonomous AI is accelerating faster than most organizations are prepared for," said Admiral Michael Rogers, former Director of the NSA and new advisory board member at Lumia. "Enterprises need early visibility, clear guardrails, and a framework for accountability before these systems become embedded in every workflow."

Founded by Omri Iluz (former Co-Founder and CEO of PerimeterX, acquired by HUMAN Security) and Bobi Gilburd (former CTO of Unit 8200), Lumia will use the funding to expand engineering and research, deepen integrations with major AI ecosystems and enterprise infrastructure, and scale its go-to-market efforts with design-partner customers in financial services, technology, and other data-sensitive industries.

"The pressure on CISOs is huge - they cannot afford to be the ones pulling back the business on the greatest productivity boost in this century.? said Omri Iluz, Lumia's Co-founder & CEO. "However, AI introduces risks that the business just cannot afford. Lumia allows enterprises to adopt AI securely and responsibly. Allowing broad usage while putting seamless controls in place".

"Lumia distinguishes itself from standard SASE offerings by offering a deeper, more specialized approach to AI security, focusing on two key areas: Inspection Depth and Coverage Velocity." said Francis Odum, founder and CEO of SACR. "Lumia achieves faster support for new AI modalities and native applications through automated protocol analysis."

Lumia makes AI safe to use by default. Its AI Usage Control platform enables enterprises to safely adopt and use AI by governing how employees and autonomous agents interact with AI. Deployed at the network level, the platform provides visibility, governance, and guardrails across every layer of AI adoption. Powered by its proprietary Protocol Analysis Engine, Lumia analyzes content, context, and intent to assess risk and enforce policy without disrupting productivity. Learn more: www.lumia.security

