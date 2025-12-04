Boardwalktech Software Corp. to Present at Investor Summit Virtual on December 9, 2025

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / Boardwalktech Software Corp. ("Boardwalktech") (TSXV:BWLK)(OTCQB:BWLKF), a leading digital ledger platform and enterprise software solutions company, announces that CEO and Chairman Andrew Duncan will present at the Q4 Investor Summit Virtual on December 9, 2025 at 11 am ET to share updates on growth strategy, market positioning, and upcoming catalysts.

"Over 80% of enterprise data is unstructured. Tightening data privacy and cybersecurity regulations are pushing many of the world's largest brands, including a top-five U.S. bank, a Fortune 500 food company, and national telecom operators, to adopt Boardwalktech's solutions for better data management", said Mr. Duncan. "Recent customer expansions and a strong partner ecosystem are fueling pipeline growth and recurring revenue. This pipeline growth, when combined with recent efficiency measures, puts Boardwalktech in a position to reach EBITDA break-even soon. I look forward to sharing more about Boardwalktech's prospects at the Q4 Investor Summit Virtual conference."

To access Boardwalktech Software's Q4 Investor Summit presentation :

Event: Q4 Investor Summit

Presentation Date & Time: December 9 | 11:00 AM ET

Request Access to: Presentations, Transcripts and 1-on-1 meetings [Webcast Link]

(No cost to investors, service providers not allowed. Institutional and HNW may request meetings.)

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform currently used by Fortune 500 companies running mission-critical applications worldwide. Boardwalktech's digital ledger technology and its unique method of managing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data is the only platform on the market today where multiple parties can effectively work on the same data simultaneously while preserving the fidelity and provenance of the data. Boardwalktech can deliver collaborative, purpose-built enterprise information management applications on any device or user interface with full integration with enterprise systems of record in a fraction of the time it takes other non-digital ledger technology-based platforms. Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. For more information on Boardwalktech, visit our website at www.boardwalktech.com.

Conference Overview and Structure

The Investor Summit is an exclusive virtual event connecting investors with disruptive small and microcap companies.

Attendees will:

Hear directly from company executives about key strategies and milestones

Receive 1-on-1 meeting access

This quarter's event highlights MicroCap companies with compelling value propositions and near-term growth drivers, offering investors a focused platform for discovery.

Investor Registration

Request Access to: Presentations, Transcripts and 1-on-1 meetings [Click here]

(No cost to investors, service providers not allowed. Institutional and HNW may request meetings.)

Media Contact:

For more information, please contact: fred@investorsummitgroup.com

Boardwalktech Contacts:

Andy Duncan, CEO, Boardwalktech, Inc.

Andy.Duncan@boardwalktech.com

(650) 618-6118

Sean Peasgood

Investor Relations - Sophic Capital

sean@sophiccapital.com

(647) 837-3357

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Boardwalktech Software Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/boardwalktech-software-corp.-to-present-at-investor-summit-virtua-1114641